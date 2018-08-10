Welcome to Orlando Weekly's 2018 Newcomers Guide 

Hello and welcome to Orlando Weekly's second annual Newcomers Guide!

This magazine is meant to help new arrivals, recent graduates, or even ex-Orlandoans who've just returned to the fold enjoy this vital city. Every city is always changing, of course, but the City Beautiful is in an especially frenetic phase of self-reinvention, which can be a great thing (check out our bars, restaurants, shopping, etc.) or sometimes a not-so great thing (sorry about the commute, guys).

But a little dust, a bit of traffic, and a lot of new addresses to remember are just the facts of life when you're growing as rapidly as we are. Onward and upward!

Check out the full print issue here.