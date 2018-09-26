Welcome to Orlando Weekly's 2018 Fall guide 

As the days grow shorter, the nights longer and the air theoretically cooler, fall in Orlando is less a time to burrow indoors than it is to venture out and about. Take in some theater, visit a museum, watch a football game, find a new band to love or actually enjoy a fair without the sun imprinting itself on your back. In the following pages, you'll find our guide to the best in arts, culture, music, festivals and sports this October and November. Fall is more of a state of mind in the Sunshine State than an actual weather change, but this guide will help put you in that pumpkin-spiced, cider-flavored, cashmere-living autumn mood.