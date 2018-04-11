We wanted answers about Pulse. Instead, we were fed lies about Noor Salman 

The confession cut through the fog of burying victims and mourning in Orlando.

As locals struggled to understand how a gunman had murdered 49 of their family members, friends and neighbors at the gay nightclub Pulse, outside of the city, national media outlets reported a shocking revelation – someone could have prevented this.

At least two days after the massacre, anonymous law enforcement sources told Fox News, the Los Angeles Times, CBS News and other news gatherers that Omar Mateen and his widow, Noor Salman, had cased the Pulse site before the attack. After her husband had been killed in a shootout with police, Salman confessed to FBI agents that she drove him to purchase ammunition for the slaughter and knew of his plans to commit a mass murder at the club, they reported. On June 15, 2016, three days after the attack, the New York Post plastered Salman's face on its cover with the dramatic headline, "She could have saved them all. Killer's wife knew – but did nothing."

Except none of that was true.

Almost two years after the attack, evidence in Salman's trial proved many of the incriminating statements she told the FBI in her alleged confession could not have possibly happened. Two weeks ago, a federal jury in Orlando found her not guilty of aiding and abetting her husband in his support of a terrorist organization and not guilty of obstruction of justice after prosecutors accused her of lying to FBI agents during their investigation.

After ingesting fiction for so long, it was hard to swallow the verdict in Orlando. Even harder still was trying to understand why the government had charged Salman in the first place. The prosecution's case against Salman hinged on an alleged confession with enough holes to seem coerced that was never recorded, despite FBI agents having the capability to do so. During the trial, an FBI agent let slip a damning piece of information – his superiors at the FBI knew within days after the attack that it was "highly unlikely" Mateen or Salman ever scouted Pulse before the attack, according to cellphone location data. The facts contradicted a significant part of Salman's statements – and yet, anonymous law enforcement officials leaked it to the media. Last March, federal prosecutors argued that a judge should revoke Salman's bail because her confession to casing Pulse meant she was a danger to society – a lie that helped keep the 31-year-old in a lonely jail cell for over a year, away from her son. The trial also revealed that Mateen's father was currently under FBI investigation after agents found receipts for money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan after Pulse. If convicted, Salman could have faced life in prison.

Mateen, the one person most responsible for what happened on June 12, would never face a jury. But in the zealous quest to seek justice for the lives taken at Pulse, Salman stood as a perfect proxy for her husband's sins – even if she was a survivor of his violent abuse.

Noor Salman's hands shook uncontrollably.

In a few minutes, she would learn her fate from a 12-person jury who could either give her the freedom to go back to her child or sentence Salman to spend the rest of her days behind bars. Unlike the photo the media used, Salman's face was pale – no black liner rimmed her eyes and her hair stayed in a loose ponytail. Sometimes before trial started, she would send a small smile and wave to her family who sat in the rows behind her. On the day of her verdict, Salman tried to smile at her family, but couldn't – the dark circles under her eyes and petrified glance in their direction indicated she was terrified. One of her attorneys grasped her hands and held them tight.

The past month had been dedicated to delving into the most private details of her volatile marriage to Omar Mateen in front of a public audience. Prosecutors had called her "cold" and "callous," a person willing to keep quiet and create a cover story for her husband's suicide mission in exchange for an expensive engagement ring and designer clothes. Her defense argued she had no idea what her husband was going to do.

"If you're the wife of a man who lies to you, cheats on you, isolates you and abuses you, why would he tell you anything?" her attorney, Linda Moreno, asked. "Why would he confide in you ... He was a psychopath leading a double life who had no respect for his wife. She was not his partner, not his peer, not his confidante."

The daughter of Palestinian immigrants who live in California, Salman met Mateen online in 2011 after her 2006 arranged marriage failed. Mateen had also been married before. His first wife, Sitora Yusufiy, told reporters Mateen would hit her, take her paychecks and isolate her from family.

After a short courtship, Salman and Mateen married that same year and he took her to Fort Pierce. During her pregnancy with their son in 2012, Salman saw a radical change in her husband's behavior. She told the New York Times he punched her while she was pregnant, pulled her hair, choked her and threatened to kill her or take her son. While in jail, Salman met with Jacquelyn Campbell, a nurse and researcher at the John Hopkins University School of Nursing who specializes in intimate partner violence. Salman told Campbell that during her five-year marriage, her husband raped her and beat her.

In 2013, the FBI showed up at their house. FBI Special Agent Juvenal Martin testified that the agency had received a complaint about Mateen, who was the son of FBI informant Seddique Mateen. While working as a security guard for the private company G4S, the younger Mateen told his coworkers he was a member of Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah. During interviews with FBI agents at the couple's apartment, Mateen admitted he lied because he felt "harassed" by his co-workers for being Muslim. The agency closed the investigation.

Mateen obsessively watched extremist videos and visited websites depicting beheadings and other terrorist attacks committed by ISIS until his death. Federal prosecutors, though, failed to present evidence that showed Salman was similarly radicalized. He used his phone to browse for gory videos during work and late at night – sometimes even between checking out dating websites and porn, making it hard to believe Salman would be watching with him.

His behavior took a turn during the first week of June 2016. Mateen added Salman and their son as payable-upon-death beneficiaries to his PNC bank account. Three days later, Mateen watched a video during work where an ISIL leader called for people to carry out attacks during Ramadan. Without telling Salman, he later went to the St. Lucie Shooting Center and purchased a Sig Sauer MCX rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition with two different credit cards.

In the weeks before the attack, Mateen had spent more than $26,500 buying jewelry for Salman, as well as clothes, toys, guns and ammunition on credit cards in his name.

On June 8, the couple and their son traveled to Orlando, and surveillance footage showed them shopping at Bass Pro Shops, the Florida Mall and Disney Springs. Later, they stopped at King O Falafel restaurant in Kissimmee and a nearby mosque. In her statements to the FBI, Salman allegedly told FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez that after eating at the Arabic restaurant, they drove around Pulse for 20 minutes. But as the prosecution's own witness, FBI Special Agent Richard Fennern, testified it would have been "highly unlikely" that Mateen and Salman drove to scout out the club during this time. Cellphone towers near Pulse never connected with their phones.

The day before the attack seemed normal to Salman. Her husband had been treating her better and she was excited for their family trip to California. Mateen told her he was going out with his friend, Nemo, to dinner. When her mother-in-law Shahla Mateen called her to invite them to break fast at the mosque, Salman told her Mateen would be eating dinner at his friend's house, and that she wanted to stay home with her son.

"If ur mom calls say nimo invited you out and noor wants to stay home," Salman texted her husband. "Nemo" would later testify in court that Mateen had long used him as an excuse with Salman to cheat on her with other women. After her husband left, Salman went to dinner at Applebee's and picked up a Father's Day card and gift at Walmart. She put her son to bed and stayed up shopping for biker jackets until about 1:32 a.m. while she waited for her husband.

He would never come home.

Instead, Mateen had traveled to Orlando. Prosecutors theorized that Disney Springs – not Pulse – was the intended target of Mateen's attack, but a heavy police presence seemed to have scared him off, and he headed toward downtown Orlando. Initially, he got directions to EVE Orlando, a nightclub on Orange Avenue. But for reasons unknown, he passed the club and headed down Orange Avenue toward Pulse. After passing the gay nightclub several times while trying to get back to EVE, he finally pulled into the Pulse parking lot.

He walked inside, got a drink at the bar and watched gay couples having fun on the dance floor. Minutes before the attack, Pulse security guard Neal Whittleton said in a statement that a man who later turned out to be Mateen asked him, "Where are the girls at?" Mateen watched the crowd for several minutes and went back into his van to get his guns.

At 2:02 a.m., the first shots rang out at Pulse – graphic surveillance video from inside the club showed Mateen mowing down the crowd with bullets. He ignored calls from Salman and his mother, but posted on Facebook, "America and Russia stop bombing the Islamic state ... You kill innocent women and children."

His last text before police confronted him was to Salman. "I love you babe," he wrote. She texted back, "Habibi what happened?!" He was dead by 5:15 a.m., after killing 49 people and injuring 68.

After her last text to her husband, Salman heard a knock on the door – local police officers were outside. They took her and her son to the FBI's Fort Pierce office, where she would remain for 11 hours.

The FBI agents testified they were immediately suspicious of her. When they told her of her husband's death, one agent said she cried while another claimed she didn't. For hours, they interrogated her – though they chose not to record or videotape her statements. She wasn't under arrest technically. But even after they saw her sleeping on the floor, they didn't allow her to go home and asked her to call someone to pick up her son while they continued talking to her.

Her alleged confession was not written in her own hand – agent Enriquez testified during trial that he wrote her words down for her because she was nervous and had her initial each statement. Dr. Bruce Frumkin, a forensic and clinical psychologist who specializes in false confessions to law enforcement, testified that Salman was at "higher risk" than the average person to give a false confession to investigators.

In many ways, the case against Salman wasn't different from other criminalized abuse survivors, despite the added element of alleged terrorism.

"Many incarcerated women happen to be survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault," says advocate Darakshan Raja. "Seeing a Muslim woman being criminalized for the actions of her partner not herself, we needed to raise awareness."

Raja helped lead the "Justice For Muslims Collective" in gathering support for 100 organizations to stand behind Salman and oppose the prosecution for scapegoating Salman in a "quest to ensure that someone pay the price for Mateen's actions."

"Just because Noor Salman was found not guilty doesn't mean there's not going to be a social punishment, and it's important for the community to help her rebuild her life," Raja says. "We also need to think about accountability of the FBI and prosecution looks like so they don't go around harming others people's lives."

After Salman was declared not guilty, many Pulse survivors and family members felt upset. The mother of Pulse victim Christopher "Drew" Leinonen, Christine Leinonen, told the Orlando Sentinel that while Salman's confession seemed coerced, she still believed Salman "was guilty of knowing that her husband was planning an attack and doing nothing to stop it." The jury foreman at Salman's trial told media outlets that based on the letter of the law, they had no option but to find Salman not guilty of aiding and abetting her husband.

"A verdict of not guilty did NOT mean that we thought Noor Salman was unaware of what Omar Mateen was planning to do," the anonymous foreman said. "On the contrary we were convinced she did know. She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew."

One of Salman's attorneys, Fritz Scheller, said the media demonized his client, and while he was saddened that the jury believed Salman knew about the attack, he's glad they fulfilled their role as jurors and looked carefully at all the evidence to determine she was not guilty of the charges.

"I will go to my grave never believing that Noor Salman knew there was going to be an attack," he said. "I think this case was a critical metaphor for the American experience since 9/11. We've had a sacrifice of American values at the altar of national security. In Ms. Salman's case, she was the other, she's different. She's of the Muslim religion. We make these assumptions about her, and the media certainly do that with Muslim women all the time – that they must have known what their husbands were doing. It's this American fear of the other that still persists in our country." mcordeiro@orlandoweekly.com