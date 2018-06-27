We scream for Orlando ice cream 

Over are the days of a single scoop atop a plain cone, or worse, plopped sadly in a dish. Today's ice cream treats are rich with sprinkles and sparkles and incredible flavors. Here are some places to find the very best.

The Greenery Creamery

They get a lot of attention for their black ice cream (including from us; see page 14), but we really love Greenery Creamery for their equal attention to vegan flavors – and their sparkly crystal toppings. If Jem & the Holograms were an ice cream cone, they'd be a strawberry-rose and cherry-almond double dip with house-made crystals and sprinkles. 420 E. Church St., 407-286-1084, thegreenerycreamery.com

Midnight Sun Ice Cream Sandwich Co.

How do we love thee, Midnight Sun? Let us count the ways. Midnight Sun's ice cream sandwiches are huge, and the flavor combinations are, well, insane – like Parmesan-medjool date ice cream, or strawberry-pine nut macarons, or malted vanilla-chocolate chunk-bacon buttercrunch ice cream on coffee-potato chip cookies. Whew. Check schedule at midnightsunicecream.com

J-Petal

The latest Asian sensation taking over the nation (well, Orlando anyway) is Thai rolled ice cream, and J-Petal serves it up with gusto. Their "Green Hulk" tops rolled sheets of Oreo-banana-matcha ice cream with candied walnuts and brûlée marshmallows. Multiple locations, jpetal.com

DaJen Eats Vegan Café & Creamery

Jenn's "Rum Raisin' the Roof" Irie Cream is so crazy-creamy it's converted non-vegans. (And the raisins are soaked in rum for three weeks.) If her tiny spot's not open, find Irie Cream at Valkyrie Doughnuts and Peterbrooke Chocolatier. 4845 N. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-286-4983, dajeneats.com