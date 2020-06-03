We ordered pizza from the Real Damn Good Food Virtual Farmers Market and it was, well, savage 

Chelsie Savage wasn't one to wallow when COVID-19 plunged the restaurant industry into a sea of uncertainty. Instead, she sprang into action by reinventing her business and launching the Real Damn Good Food Virtual Farmers Market (realdamngoodfood.com), an online ordering portal where consumers can purchase produce and foodstuffs from local farmers and purveyors, as well as meals from her restaurants, Sanctum Café and Proper & Wild.

I'd availed myself of everything from heirloom tomatoes to broccolini to eggs to chai from the site when, last week, she posted a photo of a margherita pizza on Instagram that was, well, savage. I picked one up from Proper & Wild and marveled at the blistering and charring courtesy of the Mugnaini oven, not to mention the fresh basil and mozzarella.

Savage says the quarantine afforded her some time to experiment with dough fermentation, and let's just say she's definitely got the hang of it. Her margherita rivals the best Neapolitan pies in town, plus it can be made vegan by switching the mozz out for cashew ricotta. That day I also picked up a "heartcake" sandwich; I could probably eat one every day for lunch and not tire of it. Stuffed between toasted buns are griddled hearts of palm, a nori-lemon emulsion, cabbage slaw and arugula. Yep: Real. Damn. Good. Food.