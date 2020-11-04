HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

November 04, 2020 News & Features » First Words

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge adobestock_292696581.jpeg

'We miss Florida so much': British couple haven't been able to visit their second home here since January 

Sent by

Regarding the Oct. 28 article "DeSantis supports lifting travel restrictions so U.K., Brazilian tourists can return to Central Florida":

We need to change the U.K. flight ban to an Orlando open again, with quarantine restrictions or rapid COVID-19 testing.

We live in the United Kingdom and were fortunate enough to purchase a second home in Davenport, Florida. We have had our second home in Davenport for 20 years next year.

Unfortunately, since the pandemic we have not visited since Jan. 5, 2020, when before we would visit three or four times a year, helping the Florida economy. We do not rent the home out and we still pay our Florida bills, but we are now not allowed in. We have always felt part of the community and love the American way of life; we have wonderful American neighbors and friends.

The flight ban introduced in March means we cannot enter. However, U.S. residents are allowed to enter the U.K. as long as they quarantine for 14 days.

I have an American friend, a green-card holder, who has just flown into the U.K. for five weeks. She has been allowed back into the U.S. to Florida with no problems.

It seems unfair that travel is allowed one way and not the other, as we would follow protocol if allowed and would be able to quarantine in our own home.

We miss Florida so much. Is there anything that can be done to make Florida open to people like us, who could quarantine in our own home and get back to the beautiful state and our home in the sun, which we so miss?

It seems unfair that we were able to purchase a property 20 years ago, pay all related bills and contribute to the U.S. economy for that period and to be now locked out of our second home country which we love so much. Surely we should be allowed as owners to visit. We would follow all protocol. We love the USA.

— Mr. Stuart Browne and Mr. John Brailsford
Davenport, Florida, and Rotherham, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Regarding the Oct. 18 article "DeSantis tells Florida elections officials ballot drop boxes must be guarded, in 'pathetic' last-minute attempt to slow early votes":

Guarded ballot drop boxes show how nasty this election has become. One huge reason I took my completed ballot to the election center and dropped it in the box inside the building. It was counted three hours later and I received a ballot tracking text.

— Scott A. Dammeyer
Ocala, Florida

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More First Words »

Speaking of Letters To The Editor

Latest in First Words

Most Popular

  1. Pretty Moodie is dominant but not aggressive, and she's ready to be adopted today from Orange County Animal Services Read More

  2. Orlando Weekly's 2020 Guide to the November Orange County Ballot Read More

  3. We will neither forgive nor forget those who tried to suppress the voters in 2020 Read More

  4. Orlando Weekly's 2020 General Election Guide Read More

  5. Adoptable Tonka is a love bug who wants to lie in your lap getting belly rubs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation