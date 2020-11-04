'We miss Florida so much': British couple haven't been able to visit their second home here since January 

Regarding the Oct. 28 article "DeSantis supports lifting travel restrictions so U.K., Brazilian tourists can return to Central Florida":
We need to change the U.K. flight ban to an Orlando open again, with quarantine restrictions or rapid COVID-19 testing.
We live in the United Kingdom and were fortunate enough to purchase a second home in Davenport, Florida. We have had our second home in Davenport for 20 years next year.
Unfortunately, since the pandemic we have not visited since Jan. 5, 2020, when before we would visit three or four times a year, helping the Florida economy. We do not rent the home out and we still pay our Florida bills, but we are now not allowed in. We have always felt part of the community and love the American way of life; we have wonderful American neighbors and friends.
The flight ban introduced in March means we cannot enter. However, U.S. residents are allowed to enter the U.K. as long as they quarantine for 14 days.
I have an American friend, a green-card holder, who has just flown into the U.K. for five weeks. She has been allowed back into the U.S. to Florida with no problems.
It seems unfair that travel is allowed one way and not the other, as we would follow protocol if allowed and would be able to quarantine in our own home.
We miss Florida so much. Is there anything that can be done to make Florida open to people like us, who could quarantine in our own home and get back to the beautiful state and our home in the sun, which we so miss?
It seems unfair that we were able to purchase a property 20 years ago, pay all related bills and contribute to the U.S. economy for that period and to be now locked out of our second home country which we love so much. Surely we should be allowed as owners to visit. We would follow all protocol. We love the USA.
— Mr. Stuart Browne and Mr. John Brailsford
Davenport, Florida, and Rotherham, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Regarding the Oct. 18 article "DeSantis tells Florida elections officials ballot drop boxes must be guarded, in 'pathetic' last-minute attempt to slow early votes":
Guarded ballot drop boxes show how nasty this election has become. One huge reason I took my completed ballot to the election center and dropped it in the box inside the building. It was counted three hours later and I received a ballot tracking text.
— Scott A. Dammeyer
Ocala, Florida
