Ways to work off the turkey, Nov. 24-30: DJ Icey, FusionFest, Dark Star Orchestra, Dazzling Nights 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this Thanksgiving week.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
AAHZ Reunion 2021
The AAHZ clubhouse members' annual flex featuring DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Baby Anne and Dave Cannalte. 9 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $30-$35.
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Scion of hard-rock royalty pays musical tribute to his father, drummer John Bonham, and his iconic band Led Zeppelin. 7:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$70.
Karol G, Feid
Two new and fast-rising reggaeton talents come to stake their claim in the pop firmament. 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $58.50-$78.50.
Thanksgiving Eve Pub Crawl
Trawl the Milk District for holiday libations. 6 p.m., The Milk District Spot, 2430 E. Robinson St., $10, eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Nov. 25—Dec. 26
The Lights at Jeater Bend
A stunning light display on 11 Celebration homes collects donations and canned food for local families in need. Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, facebook.com/lightsonjeaterbend, free/donation.
Friday, Nov. 26
Jen in the Right Light, Mars Wagon, Don Ugly
Some fine, fine Central Florida-bred rock sounds to ease away the holiday blues (or usher in seasonal cheer, your call, really). 9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $10-$80.
Trapland Pat, YungAK22
Young South Floridian rap star of the future Trapland Pat headlines. 7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407, $25.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Circuit Church
The mighty Modal Plane and Orlando experimental OG Saturn Valley helm this free, outdoors event. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church,
free.
Home for the Holidays
The Orlando Phil ring in the season with assists from the Holiday Singers and Opera Orlando Youth Chorus. 3:30 p.m., Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, orlandophil.org, $40.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 27-28
FusionFest
A free two-day celebration in downtown Orlando featuring a kaleidoscopic fusion of aromas, sights, sounds and tastes that represent the diverse origins and heritages of our community. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., fusionfest.org, free.
House of Mouse Expo
New fan convention dedicated to Disney's extensive library of intellectual property (Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, et cetera). We'd go just for John Ratzenberger. Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, houseofmouseexpo.com, $20-$35.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Chanukah on the Park
The event includes an art acrobat show, live music, dancers, kids activities, food and grand menorah lighting. 5 p.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, chabadorlando.org, free.
Sanford Holiday Mini Indie Market
Twenty vendors bring you the best in goods and wares that Sanford has to offer, along with food and live music. 11 a.m., Tuffy's Bottleshop and Lounge, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, free.
Monday, Nov. 29
COIN
Alt-pop trio roll on their Rainbow Dreamland Tour. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $25-$57.75.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Dark Star Orchestra
Chicago Deadheads keep the faith with deep-cut cover sessions. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $29.50-$59.50.
Jinjer
Progressive metal from the Ukraine! 6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $27-$37.
2nd Annual Lake Nona Chanukah Celebration
The evening includes the grand menorah lighting, Jewish music, activities for kids and more. 5:30 p.m., Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., free.
Through Jan. 9, 2022
Dazzling Nights
Experience an immersive holiday light experience. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave, $25, leugardens.org.
Museums + Galleries:
Through Dec. 5
Albin Polasek: Destiny Fulfilled
Paintings, sculptures and ephemera illustrate the legacy of the Czech-American artist. Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org, $10.
Through May 8, 2022
Ally Is a Verb
Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through May 8, 2022
American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art
American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Jan. 9, 2022
As I Am
Group show of current Central and North Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.
Through Jan. 2, 2022
Cathedrals of Florida: Masterworks by Clyde Butcher
Butcher's photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida's wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
Through Dec. 31
Common Ground
A sampling of treasures from Rollins' Book Arts Collection, mostly around the themes of social and environmental issues. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Jan. 2, 2022
Connoisseurship & Collecting
Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
Through Jan. 2022
Eyewitness
Retrospective of longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.
Through Dec. 31
Gallardo/Budoff: Growth, Breadth, and Terrain
Fantastical renderings and paper cutouts by Frances Gallardo and Nathan Budoff. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Nov. 30
Interaction
Multimedia group show exploring the hidden connections between each other and our environments. Casselberry Art House, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, casselberry.org, free.
Through Jan. 2, 2022
Luces y Sombras
More than 100 historical photographs spanning Mexico's modern history — people, architecture, indigenous artifacts and myriad aspects of the country's perpetual reinvention. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
Through Dec. 31
Rafael Trelles: The Imagined Word
Puerto Rican artist presents an exhibit of his unique portraits of literary characters. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Jan. 23, 2022
Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey
Central Florida artist Bokas' paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6.
