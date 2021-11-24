Ways to work off the turkey, Nov. 24-30: DJ Icey, FusionFest, Dark Star Orchestra, Dazzling Nights 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this Thanksgiving week.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

AAHZ Reunion 2021

The AAHZ clubhouse members' annual flex featuring DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Baby Anne and Dave Cannalte. 9 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $30-$35.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Scion of hard-rock royalty pays musical tribute to his father, drummer John Bonham, and his iconic band Led Zeppelin. 7:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$70.

Karol G, Feid

Two new and fast-rising reggaeton talents come to stake their claim in the pop firmament. 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $58.50-$78.50.

Thanksgiving Eve Pub Crawl

Trawl the Milk District for holiday libations. 6 p.m., The Milk District Spot, 2430 E. Robinson St., $10, eventbrite.com.

Thursday, Nov. 25—Dec. 26

The Lights at Jeater Bend

A stunning light display on 11 Celebration homes collects donations and canned food for local families in need. Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, facebook.com/lightsonjeaterbend, free/donation.

Friday, Nov. 26

Jen in the Right Light, Mars Wagon, Don Ugly

Some fine, fine Central Florida-bred rock sounds to ease away the holiday blues (or usher in seasonal cheer, your call, really). 9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $10-$80.

Trapland Pat, YungAK22

Young South Floridian rap star of the future Trapland Pat headlines. 7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407, $25.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Circuit Church

The mighty Modal Plane and Orlando experimental OG Saturn Valley helm this free, outdoors event. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church,

free.

Home for the Holidays

The Orlando Phil ring in the season with assists from the Holiday Singers and Opera Orlando Youth Chorus. 3:30 p.m., Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, orlandophil.org, $40.

click to enlarge photo by Matt Keller Lehman

FusionFest, Nov. 27-28 at Dr. Phillips Center

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 27-28

FusionFest

A free two-day celebration in downtown Orlando featuring a kaleidoscopic fusion of aromas, sights, sounds and tastes that represent the diverse origins and heritages of our community. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., fusionfest.org, free.

House of Mouse Expo

New fan convention dedicated to Disney's extensive library of intellectual property (Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, et cetera). We'd go just for John Ratzenberger. Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, houseofmouseexpo.com, $20-$35.

click to enlarge courtesy photo

COIN at House of Blues, Monday

Sunday, Nov. 28

Chanukah on the Park

The event includes an art acrobat show, live music, dancers, kids activities, food and grand menorah lighting. 5 p.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, chabadorlando.org, free.

Sanford Holiday Mini Indie Market

Twenty vendors bring you the best in goods and wares that Sanford has to offer, along with food and live music. 11 a.m., Tuffy's Bottleshop and Lounge, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, free.

Monday, Nov. 29

COIN

Alt-pop trio roll on their Rainbow Dreamland Tour. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $25-$57.75.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Dark Star Orchestra

Chicago Deadheads keep the faith with deep-cut cover sessions. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $29.50-$59.50.

click to enlarge courtesy photo

Dark Star Orchestra at Frontyard Festival, Tuesday

Jinjer

Progressive metal from the Ukraine! 6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $27-$37.

2nd Annual Lake Nona Chanukah Celebration

The evening includes the grand menorah lighting, Jewish music, activities for kids and more. 5:30 p.m., Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., free.

Through Jan. 9, 2022

Dazzling Nights

Experience an immersive holiday light experience. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave, $25, leugardens.org.

Museums + Galleries:

Through Dec. 5

Albin Polasek: Destiny Fulfilled

Paintings, sculptures and ephemera illustrate the legacy of the Czech-American artist. Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org, $10.

Through May 8, 2022

Ally Is a Verb

Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through May 8, 2022

American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art

American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 9, 2022

As I Am

Group show of current Central and North Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

click to enlarge image via Rollins Museum of Art

'Rafael Trelles: The Imagined Word' at Rollins Museum of Art, through Dec. 31

Through Jan. 2, 2022

Cathedrals of Florida: Masterworks by Clyde Butcher

Butcher's photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida's wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Dec. 31

Common Ground

A sampling of treasures from Rollins' Book Arts Collection, mostly around the themes of social and environmental issues. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 2, 2022

Connoisseurship & Collecting

Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Jan. 2022

Eyewitness

Retrospective of longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Dec. 31

Gallardo/Budoff: Growth, Breadth, and Terrain

Fantastical renderings and paper cutouts by Frances Gallardo and Nathan Budoff. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Nov. 30

Interaction

Multimedia group show exploring the hidden connections between each other and our environments. Casselberry Art House, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, casselberry.org, free.

Through Jan. 2, 2022

Luces y Sombras

More than 100 historical photographs spanning Mexico's modern history — people, architecture, indigenous artifacts and myriad aspects of the country's perpetual reinvention. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Dec. 31

Rafael Trelles: The Imagined Word

Puerto Rican artist presents an exhibit of his unique portraits of literary characters. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 23, 2022

Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey

Central Florida artist Bokas' paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6.