Watch 'The Meg' from a giant pool, and other movie events in Orlando this week 

John Wynn's Mirror Mirror Independent film about a pastor who thinks about leaving his congregation due to lustful thoughts. Wednesday, 7 pm; AMC Disney Springs 24, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-298-4488.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown The 50th anniversary of this animated feature film, and the first time it will be presented in the theater since its release in 1969. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Farewell A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Continuing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Hello, Dolly! Musical in which Dolly Levi (Barbra Streisand) uses her matchmaking skills in New York City to orchestrate the love lives of her friends, all while trying to get the man she likes to fall for her. Wednesday, noon & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Millennium Actress Anime film by Satoshi Kon that tells the story of two documentary filmmakers investigating the life of a legendary actress. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Role Models Film about two irresponsible adults, played by Paul Rudd and Sean William Scott, who are forced to mentor a nerdy teenager. Monday, 8 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movie on the Water: The Meg Float on a tube while watching a movie about a giant shark. Saturday 7 pm Orlando Watersports Complex, 8615 Florida Rock Road; $26.99; 407-251-3100.

Music Mondays: Pick It Up! Ska in the '90s An independent documentary film about the rise in popularity of ska music in the 1990s, often referred to as the third wave of ska. Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Rifftrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion Bill, Mike and Kevin riff on this horror movie about really slow giant spiders in Wisconsin. Thursday, 8 pm, Tuesday, 7:30 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

SunScreens Film Series: Where the Boys Are Screening of the 1960 film about four college girls who travel to Fort Lauderdale for Spring Break. Sunday, 2 pm; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $8; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

When They See Us Watch Party & Discussion Screening of the film about five black and Latino men who were wrongly convicted of a brutal crime as teenagers, followed by a discussion about race relations in the judicial system. Sunday, 5:30 pm; DaJen Eats, 323 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville; free; 407-775-5791; dajeneats.com.

Woodstock: The Director's Cut Documentary made at the famous 1969 music festival in upstate New York. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

