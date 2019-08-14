August 14, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge themegpoolside-1000.jpg

Image courtesy Orlando Watersports Complex

Watch 'The Meg' from a giant pool, and other movie events in Orlando this week 

By

John Wynn's Mirror Mirror Independent film about a pastor who thinks about leaving his congregation due to lustful thoughts. Wednesday, 7 pm; AMC Disney Springs 24, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-298-4488.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown The 50th anniversary of this animated feature film, and the first time it will be presented in the theater since its release in 1969. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Farewell A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Continuing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Hello, Dolly! Musical in which Dolly Levi (Barbra Streisand) uses her matchmaking skills in New York City to orchestrate the love lives of her friends, all while trying to get the man she likes to fall for her. Wednesday, noon & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Millennium Actress Anime film by Satoshi Kon that tells the story of two documentary filmmakers investigating the life of a legendary actress. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Role Models Film about two irresponsible adults, played by Paul Rudd and Sean William Scott, who are forced to mentor a nerdy teenager. Monday, 8 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movie on the Water: The Meg Float on a tube while watching a movie about a giant shark. Saturday 7 pm Orlando Watersports Complex, 8615 Florida Rock Road; $26.99; 407-251-3100.

Music Mondays: Pick It Up! Ska in the '90s An independent documentary film about the rise in popularity of ska music in the 1990s, often referred to as the third wave of ska. Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Rifftrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion Bill, Mike and Kevin riff on this horror movie about really slow giant spiders in Wisconsin. Thursday, 8 pm, Tuesday, 7:30 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

SunScreens Film Series: Where the Boys Are Screening of the 1960 film about four college girls who travel to Fort Lauderdale for Spring Break. Sunday, 2 pm; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $8; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

When They See Us Watch Party & Discussion Screening of the film about five black and Latino men who were wrongly convicted of a brutal crime as teenagers, followed by a discussion about race relations in the judicial system. Sunday, 5:30 pm; DaJen Eats, 323 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville; free; 407-775-5791; dajeneats.com.

Woodstock: The Director's Cut Documentary made at the famous 1969 music festival in upstate New York. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.


This story is from the Aug. 14, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Movie Reviews & Stories »

Latest in Movie Reviews & Stories

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Springsteen-inspired biopic 'Blinded by the Light' opens in Orlando Read More

  2. '47 Meters Down: Uncaged,' 'Good Boys' and more film openings in Orlando Read More

  3. Movies playing in Orlando this week: 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' and more Read More

  4. Bankable: crowd-pleasing 'Brian Banks' opens in Orlando Read More

  5. Lulu Wang's autobiographical 'The Farewell' translates beautifully Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation