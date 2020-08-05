Vinia Wine + Kitchen’s Bite30 menu is a delicious bargain 

"Bite30 saved us during the month of July," Fabio Perricelli tells me as I await my takeout order at Vinia Wine + Kitchen in Hannibal Square. COVID-19 forced Perricelli and wife Paula Gamba to shut their restaurant down for about a month. The silver lining: They were able to spend some quality time with their newborn daughter, Olivia.

That said, it was good to see the appropriately spaced tables at Vinia full on this particular evening. Vinia was the last restaurant I reviewed before in-room dining was kiboshed. In that April review, I said Vinia's kitchen was creating more flavor than other restaurants in Hannibal Square with just an air fryer, convection oven and immersion circulator.

Four months later, the kitchen hasn't missed a beat. Plush oxtail, part of the Bite30 menu, is braised with vegetables prior to a 24-hour sous-vide, then stacked atop arugula and finished with parmesan and oxtail jus. I paired it with the burrata and pesto, then capped it off with a dessert flight of coconut-espresso panna cotta, sfogliata and pot de crème, all paired with three dessert wines. Cost? $35. Bite30 runs through Sunday, Aug. 16.

(Vinia Wine + Kitchen, 444 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, 407-925-7485, viniawinebar.com)