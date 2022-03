Videos show terrifying moments inside Ocala tornado and its aftermath 

SOUND ON 🔉 | Video shows Ocala tornado damage as it happens. How would you react if this was you? MORE: https://t.co/BKyyhgeDYm (📹=Alex Sierra) pic.twitter.com/YNAEFtmtSB — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) March 14, 2022

A tornado with winds of up to 110 miles per hour touched down in Ocala over the weekend.The twister was one part of a severe storm that damaged businesses and homes throughout Marion County. While there have been no reported deaths from the storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in the county to release funds for rebuilding efforts.Videos taken throughout the Ocala area show the storm and its aftermath. In one particularly frightening clip, captured by Alex Sierra from a dashcam in their car, you can see the speed at which things went south. The video shows a drive-thru line outside of a Dunkin Donuts in a heavy rain. Trees start to bend from gusts and the wind picks up significantly. Sierra can be heard shouting as debris flies through the air and covers the parking lot.A quick assessment reveals his own car was damaged. As he turns toward the restaurant, the extent of the wider damage becomes clear. Many of the restaurant's windows are shattered and the entire area is littered with debris.Another video, captured outside a Guitar Center, shows a similar scene.Following the storm, many people went outside to assess and film the damage. Current estimates from Marion County Property Appraiser Jimmy Cowan place the damage at $12.3 million. That figure is expected to rise.