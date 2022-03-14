Videos show terrifying moments inside Ocala tornado and its aftermath 

SOUND ON 🔉 | Video shows Ocala tornado damage as it happens. How would you react if this was you? MORE: https://t.co/BKyyhgeDYm (📹=Alex Sierra) pic.twitter.com/YNAEFtmtSB— News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) March 14, 2022
Scary video earlier this morning of a tornado pushing through Ocala. This was taken in front of Guitar Center at Berkshire Plaza. #FLwx@NWSJacksonville— Garrett Harvey (@WeatherGarrett) March 12, 2022
🎥 Morgan Thompson pic.twitter.com/xT3JaBPkHJ
Some of the storm damage from a possible tornado here in Ocala. pic.twitter.com/hqTcnUQyvz— Taylor Simpson WCJB (@TaylorSimpsonTV) March 12, 2022
🌪️ Damage in Ocala Fl from a confirmed tornado back on Saturday... Our thoughts are with these residents as they recover.#FLwx #Tornado #OcalaFL #tornado florida pic.twitter.com/nn17kHsYb7— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 13, 2022
Some of the storm damage from a possible tornado here in Ocala. pic.twitter.com/hqTcnUQyvz— Taylor Simpson WCJB (@TaylorSimpsonTV) March 12, 2022
