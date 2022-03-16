Video shows huge Lakeland alligator "Grandpappy" eating a smaller gator on a golf course 

click to enlarge Screengrab via Julie Marchillo Smith/Facebook

A recent video shows an impressively large Central Florida alligator named "Grandpappy" letting everyone know that absolutely nothing, not even another alligator, will ruin mating season 2022.The video was filmed at a Lakeland golf course and posted to Facebook last week by Julie Marchillo Smith, who claims that Grandpappy is about 20-feet long and is feasting on six-foot long gator in the short clip."I have never seen one that big before," says one onlooker, while another yells "put that gator down!"Currently there are about 1.3 million alligators in Florida and they're found in all 67 counties, especially on golf courses.According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gators have been known to kill smaller gators that enter their territory during mating seasons, which runs from April through June depending on temperatures.It's also not uncommon to see big gators acting more aggressive than usual while they move around looking for mates, says the FWC.However, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).