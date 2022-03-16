Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 16, 2022 News » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Video shows huge Lakeland alligator "Grandpappy" eating a smaller gator on a golf course 

By
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA JULIE MARCHILLO SMITH/FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab via Julie Marchillo Smith/Facebook


A recent video shows an impressively large Central Florida alligator named "Grandpappy" letting everyone know that absolutely nothing, not even another alligator, will ruin mating season 2022.



The video was filmed at a Lakeland golf course and posted to Facebook last week by Julie Marchillo Smith, who claims that Grandpappy is about 20-feet long and is feasting on six-foot long gator in the short clip.

"I have never seen one that big before," says one onlooker, while another yells "put that gator down!"


Currently there are about 1.3 million alligators in Florida and they're found in all 67 counties, especially on golf courses.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gators have been known to kill smaller gators that enter their territory during mating seasons, which runs from April through June depending on temperatures.

It's also not uncommon to see big gators acting more aggressive than usual while they move around looking for mates, says the FWC.

However, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All hail Valencia College's (proposed) sentient orange mascot Read More

  2. Motorcyclist nearly slides into opening of Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge [VIDEO] Read More

  3. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney is in thrall to Communist Party of China while responding to company's criticism of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill Read More

  4. Federal appeals court rules against man whose served 30 years in prison for a murder he says he didn't commit Read More

  5. Videos show terrifying moments inside Ocala tornado and its aftermath Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation