[VIDEO] Florida man steals crossbow by stuffing it down his pants 

A Florida man was definitely not happy to see police two days after he successfully stole a crossbow from a hardware store by stuffing it down his pants.Police in Brevard County have arrested Darren Durrant on the suspicion that he's the man seen on surveillance footage lifting a crossbow by shoving it down his trousers. The footage from the True Value in Mims shows a man using pilfered cutting tools to snip zip ties on a crossbow and hiding it in his sweats.The store noticed the crossbow was missing on Feb. 6 and checked the surveillance footage to find the unusual method of shoplifting."As a result of the investigation and some great video footage from the store, Deputy Lindo obtained an arrest warrant for Durrant for Felony Petit Theft as he has two prior felony theft convictions," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. All-around asshole Sheriff Wayne Ivey y ukked it up over the video, salivating at the idea that Durrant will be charged with a felony over a low-cost theft because of prior convictions. He also made light of the shoplifter's methods, as if they did not work in the moment.Remember, readers, if you see someone shoplifting a medieval weapon, no you didn't.