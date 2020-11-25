HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

November 25, 2020 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge wpbcoig.jpg

Photo via Winter Park Biscuit Co. on Instagram

Vegan diner opens in East End Market, Domu and Tori Tori celebrate birthdays, and more Orlando food news 

By

OPENINGS: Winter Park Biscuit Co., the all-vegan diner by chef/cookbook author Mary Westfall and A Day to Remember guitarist Neil Westfall, has opened inside East End Market. Hours for the market are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their burgers, by the way, are incredible. Note: They'll be closed on Thanksgiving Day ...

Black Rooster Taquería will open a second location, this one on the corner of Curry Ford Road and South Crystal Lake Drive. The taquería will be double the size of the Mills 50 original and will feature a pet-friendly outdoor patio with plenty of seating and yard games. Look for a March opening ... Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain now under new ownership, has opened on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen will open a third location in Winter Park later this year at 1965 Aloma Ave. ...

First Watch will close their original Maitland location and open in the old Cinco Tacos + Tequila space in Winter Park in March ... Lineage Cafe & Bakery has opened on University Boulevard near Rouse Road, with a drive-through window. And, yes, they make their own croissants!

CLOSING: After 24 years in business, Chan's Chinese Cuisine on East Colonial Drive has closed.

NEWS + EVENTS: From Monday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 5, Domu, Domu Chibi and Tori Tori Pub will celebrate their anniversaries by offering a host of specials, from food discounts to free samples of sake, beer and Champagne to swag giveaways ... "The Jim Colbert Show" and Dovecote Restaurant will team up to stage a three-course wine dinner (with a Champagne welcome toast) Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. Cost is $79 ... After the departure of Josh Oakley to the Monroe, 1921 Mount Dora has brought on chef Chris Edwards, former executive chef at Holeman & Finch Public House, Restaurant Eugene and King + Duke in Atlanta.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

