Vanessa Kirby is a tightly clenched fist in the traumatic ‘Pieces of a Woman’ 

Streaming premieres for the week ahead

Premieres Wednesday:

Surviving Death — In six episodes adapted from Leslie Kean's book, scientific research and firsthand testimonials explore the possibility of an existence beyond this realm. Listen, at this point, I'd settle for an existence beyond Trader Joe's. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Pieces of a Woman — Martin Scorsese executive-produced (read: had nothing of consequence to do with) this drama about a home birth that goes bad. Ellen Burstyn plays an iron-willed mother-in-law, in a role that will no doubt prove she learned everything she knows from Sarah Paulson. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Herself — Working from a script she co-wrote, Clare Dunne portrays a single mother who flees an abusive spouse and finds spiritual renewal in building her own home. Right, because everyone you see at Home Depot is always totally on the up-and-up. (Amazon Prime)

Marvel Studios: Legends — In advance of the premiere of next week's WandaVision, learn all about Marvel's wacky power couple, who can alter your reality and disappear before your eyes. Wow, remember when the worst you had to fear from the neighbors was key parties? (Disney+)

Premieres Saturday:

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 — Star Teresa Palmer and the gang are back for 10 more episodes of the British fantasy series about an unlikely alliance between slouching denizens of the supernatural. See, I knew Joe Biden could bring everybody together! (Shudder)

Premieres Monday:

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Revisit the crack epidemic of the 1980s in a documentary that shows how the war on drugs created mass devastation for communities of color. On the other hand, Duran Duran got to cover "White Lines." (Netflix)