February 05, 2020 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
Unknown Hinson

Artwork by Dave Mitchell

Unknown Hinson

Unknown Hinson, coming to Orlando, is mad, bad and dangerous to know 

By

There with much-missed madmen of rockabilly like Hasil Adkins and Lux Interior is the still-kicking Unknown Hinson. With a mug that resembles Boris Karloff in The Mummy, a shock of pitch-black hair and what appear to be fangs protruding from his leering mouth, Hinson is hillbilly-noir personified. Hinson rose from the murky depths of South Carolina public access television fully formed in 1993, and soon branched out onto the stage, a more natural home for a persona equally steeped in myth (Is he a vampire? Did he really spend decades in prison? Does he truly voice a character on Squidbillies?) and fearsome guitar chops. What started out as a character slowly took on a life of its own, and in 2020 Unknown Hinson is still treading the boards and belting out numbers like "I Ain't Afraid of Your Husband," "Fish Camp Woman" and "I Cleaned Out a Room in My Trailer for You." He's a longtime live favorite in Orlando, so check out what the hubbub is all about, bub.

This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. R&B boundary-pusher Raphael Saadiq brings his personal new album 'Jimmy Lee' to Orlando Read More

  2. Michael Angelo Batio, Jason Aldean, Bloom and more great live shows in Orlando this week Read More

  3. The Black Lips, coming to Orlando, soundtrack 'a world that's falling apart' Read More

  4. Someday River, Iann Dior, Machine Head and more awesome live shows in Orlando this week Read More

  5. From busking to Beyoncé, it's been quite a trip for brasshouse trio Too Many Zooz Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation