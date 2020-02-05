Unknown Hinson, coming to Orlando, is mad, bad and dangerous to know 

There with much-missed madmen of rockabilly like Hasil Adkins and Lux Interior is the still-kicking Unknown Hinson. With a mug that resembles Boris Karloff in The Mummy, a shock of pitch-black hair and what appear to be fangs protruding from his leering mouth, Hinson is hillbilly-noir personified. Hinson rose from the murky depths of South Carolina public access television fully formed in 1993, and soon branched out onto the stage, a more natural home for a persona equally steeped in myth (Is he a vampire? Did he really spend decades in prison? Does he truly voice a character on Squidbillies?) and fearsome guitar chops. What started out as a character slowly took on a life of its own, and in 2020 Unknown Hinson is still treading the boards and belting out numbers like "I Ain't Afraid of Your Husband," "Fish Camp Woman" and "I Cleaned Out a Room in My Trailer for You." He's a longtime live favorite in Orlando, so check out what the hubbub is all about, bub.

– This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.