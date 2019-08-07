August 07, 2019 News & Features » Columns

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge bill-oxford-r2esy7rxb4m-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Bill Oxford/Unsplash

Universal will build Orlando’s first major new theme park in 20 years, Central Florida may be home to another detention center for 'unaccompanied alien children,' and other news you may have missed last week 

ICYMI

The hepatitis A outbreak is officially an emergency in Florida. State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees announced the outbreak is a public health emergency following more than 2,000 reported cases in the Sunshine state. Rivkees urged people to be vaccinated against the liver disease, which can be spread through food, water or contact with someone who has it. The Florida Department of Health is calling for help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread. There were 2,034 cases of hepatitis A between Jan. 1 and July 29, already more than the number of cases for all of last year, according to the department.

Universal Orlando just announced there's a new park in the works. "Epic Universe" will be the first major new Central Florida theme park in 20 years. Islands of Adventure, which opened in 1999, was the last project at Universal. This 750-acre park, set south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard, will most likely have Nintendo-themed rides as well as How to Train Your Dragon, Kung-Fu Panda, Madagascar and Shrek. The new park will add to Universal's two theme parks, water park, six hotels and shopping area. Universal currently has 25,000 employees, and the new park is set to produce 14,000 more jobs. And they're offering a $15 an hour base wage.

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to block a constitutional amendment to prevent assault weapon ownership. As the political committee Ban Assault Weapons Now tries to get their measure on the 2020 election ballot, it appears Moody wants to argue before the state Supreme Court that the language of the bill doesn't work. The constitutional amendment will have the following definition of assault weapons: "any semiautomatic rifle or shotgun capable of holding more than ten (10) rounds of ammunition at once, either in a fixed or detachable magazine, or any other ammunition feeding device." Moody is arguing such wording would "ban the possession of virtually every semi-automatic long-gun."

In other gun news, a judge in Leon County struck down a barrier to municipal gun regulations. A law on the books since 1987 has banned cities and counties from passing gun laws stricter than the ones in place by the state. Then in 2011 lawmakers approved a series of penalties that local governments would incur if they violated the '87 law. The old law was challenged after the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, and Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson found the penalties unconstitutional. The '80s ban is still in effect, but the penalties for local officials (fines up to $5,000 and potential removal from office) have been struck down. The three suits involved in the ruling involved more than 70 elected officials, three counties and 30 cities. Surprise surprise, lawyers for Gov. DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the National Rifle Association had argued for the penalties to stay in place.

The Feds might set up another migrant child detention facility in Central Florida. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, an arm of U.S. Health and Human Services, sent out an email to Florida lawmakers last week that they were exploring the possibility of setting up a facility in either Central Florida, Virginia or Los Angeles. Lawmakers are already recoiling at the idea, and state Senator Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, recently sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to somehow remove Florida from the shortlist of sites.


This story is from the Aug. 7, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Columns »

Latest in Columns

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: Hard Truths Read More

  2. Girls Rock Camps in Central Florida amplify female voices, both literally and metaphorically Read More

  3. By a 4 to 1 margin, Orange County teachers rejected their proposed 2019-2020 contract. That’s the first time it’s happened Read More

  4. For Trump’s supporters, admitting his racism would mean admitting an uncomfortable truth about themselves Read More

  5. More than 7,000 UCF students will descend on downtown Orlando in a month. Are we ready? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation