March 24, 2022

Universal Orlando reveals dates for this year's Halloween Horror Nights event 

By
Universal Orlando on Thursday revealed the dates for this year's installment of Halloween Horror Nights, the 31st iteration of this storied fright-fest.

HHN will be going down this year for a long haul of 43 nights, from Sept. 2 through the big day on Oct. 31.



The theme park promises HHN will feature "10 new, movie-quality haunted houses," five immersive "scare zones" and two live shows.

Though neither the theme nor any of the haunts have been unveiled for this year (yet), passes and vacation packages are currently available for purchase.



