UCF spring breakers witness and document asylum seekers’ plight in ‘A Break for Impact’ 

College spring break can be a mind-altering experience, no matter what you spend the week doing. For a group of UCF students, their 2020 trip was a true eye-opener. While Texas' South Padre Island hosted its usual party influx, this group was 45 minutes away in Brownsville, at one of the more than 300 U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry.
University of Central Florida legal studies professor Irene Pons and four students from her Immigration Law and Policy class, accompanied by a UCF videographer, traveled to the southern border to volunteer with a legal organization handling asylum seekers. When that group nixed video documentation, they had to switch gears.
They ended up assisting a group called Team Brownsville in their humanitarian efforts at the Matamoros tent camp, the largest gathering of U.S. asylum seekers in Mexico — distributing food and clothing, helping with art classes for the children. While there they met members of a group called Witness at the Border, and ended up witnessing — and, crucially, documenting — much, much more than they had expected to see.
While the lack of sanitary facilities and basic human necessities in the camp was distressing, and the system of which and how many immigrants are allowed to cross over seems cruelly arbitrary, the students observe something much worse: the deportation flights in which the United States ships shackled men, women and children to Honduras and El Salvador, regardless of their country of origin. The level of effort the CBP puts in to attempt to hide what they're doing, and how they do it, is telling, amounting to an admission of shame.
And who knows? Shame is as likely, if not more so, than nobility to motivate change. As Lee Goodman of Witness at the Border says while the students record the proceedings, it's important to "make sure that the doers know that there are watchers."
History is repeating itself right now with thousands of Haitian migrants camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Mexico. Who will be the watchers?
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.