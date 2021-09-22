Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

September 22, 2021 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge The Matamoros border camp

photo courtesy GPFF

The Matamoros border camp

UCF spring breakers witness and document asylum seekers’ plight in ‘A Break for Impact’ 

By
A Break for Impact
(57 minutes, 2020)
Screening 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22
Winter Park Public Library
Available online Sept. 27–Oct. 3
peacefilmfest.org

College spring break can be a mind-altering experience, no matter what you spend the week doing. For a group of UCF students, their 2020 trip was a true eye-opener. While Texas' South Padre Island hosted its usual party influx, this group was 45 minutes away in Brownsville, at one of the more than 300 U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry.

University of Central Florida legal studies professor Irene Pons and four students from her Immigration Law and Policy class, accompanied by a UCF videographer, traveled to the southern border to volunteer with a legal organization handling asylum seekers. When that group nixed video documentation, they had to switch gears.

They ended up assisting a group called Team Brownsville in their humanitarian efforts at the Matamoros tent camp, the largest gathering of U.S. asylum seekers in Mexico — distributing food and clothing, helping with art classes for the children. While there they met members of a group called Witness at the Border, and ended up witnessing — and, crucially, documenting — much, much more than they had expected to see.

While the lack of sanitary facilities and basic human necessities in the camp was distressing, and the system of which and how many immigrants are allowed to cross over seems cruelly arbitrary, the students observe something much worse: the deportation flights in which the United States ships shackled men, women and children to Honduras and El Salvador, regardless of their country of origin. The level of effort the CBP puts in to attempt to hide what they're doing, and how they do it, is telling, amounting to an admission of shame.

And who knows? Shame is as likely, if not more so, than nobility to motivate change. As Lee Goodman of Witness at the Border says while the students record the proceedings, it's important to "make sure that the doers know that there are watchers."

History is repeating itself right now with thousands of Haitian migrants camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Mexico. Who will be the watchers?

click to enlarge The Matamoros border camp - PHOTO COURTESY GPFF
  • photo courtesy GPFF
  • The Matamoros border camp

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Movie Reviews & Stories »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Movie Reviews & Stories

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu etc. — Melanie Laurent in ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ James McAvoy in ‘My Son,’ more Read More

  2. New streaming shows and movies this week: ‘Y: The Last Man,’ ‘Kate,’ ‘The Voyeurs’ and more Read More

  3. Netflix doc paints the Bob Ross story in a new, different and unhappy light Read More

  4. John Cena is hilariously crass in Hulu’s ‘Vacation Friends,’ premiering Friday Read More

  5. Julie Delpy’s ‘On the Verge,’ debuting on Netflix Tuesday, is the anti-SATC Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation