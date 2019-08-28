Twisted Root Burger Co., Makani Egyptian, Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood, and more Orlando restaurant openings 

OPENINGS

Makani Restaurant & Lounge is now serving Egyptian fare from the space previously occupied by Sugarcanes Rum Bar & Lounge at 8255 International Drive ... College Park happenings: Due Amici is serving Italian fare from the old Kingfish Bistro space while, just further north on Edgewater Drive, Jaber, a Brazilian chain specializing in Middle Eastern fare, has opened in the old Peppy's Bistro spot. Also, Tin & Taco will open any day now ... Maryland-based chain Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant & Bar has opened its second Florida location in the old Logan's space at 7480 W. Colonial Drive ... Twisted Root Burger Co. will open its first Florida outpost any day now at The Grove retail complex in Winter Park. Of note are their exotic meats: elk, ostrich, rabbit, camel, venison, boar and duck ... La Campana Mexican Restaurant has opened on Lee Road just west of I-4 ... The old Crispers inside Winter Park Village has been replaced by Salata, a "tossed-to-order" salad joint, set to open Sept. 12 ... Olives, a gyro/shawarma/falafel joint, has opened in the old Le Pho space in the Chase Plaza downtown ... Over in Dr. Phillips, Groovy Goat, promising the "Greatest of All Time in food, drinks, sports and games" will open Aug. 30 in the enormous space recently vacated by Tomkos Tavern on Turkey Lake Road ... The Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet Food Truck is open for business at Disney Springs.

CLOSINGS

Hubbly Bubbly will close its downtown location by the end of August.

EVENTS

A La Cart hosts a multicourse beer dinner featuring Bell's Brewing Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Cost is $40 ... Highball & Harvest celebrates its fifth anniversary with a wingding Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $100 ... The Tennessee Truffle in Sanford celebrates International Bacon Day with a bacon and beer pairing Aug. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. featuring Deviant Wolfe Brewing ... Castle Church Brewing will be the site of a Pokémon pop-up bar called PokéBar Oct. 12. The $45 cost gets you a Pokémon-inspired burger, one drink and a chance to win prizes. Tickets are very limited.

