Trump becomes a full-time Florida Man, minimum wage makes the 2020 ballot, and other news you may have missed 

President Donald Trump, following countless grifters before him, officially moves to Florida: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump filed separate "declarations of domicile" in Florida in September, officially transferring their primary residency from Manhattan to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. Upon hearing the news, first reported in the New York Times, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "Good riddance. It's not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway. He's all yours, Florida."

Minimum wage proposal funded by Orlando attorney John Morgan receives enough signatures for 2020 ballot: Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would gradually increase Florida's minimum wage to $15 an hour have topped the required number of valid petition signatures to get on the November 2020 ballot. The political committee Florida for a Fair Wage had submitted 766,380 valid signatures to the state as of last Wednesday, topping the required 766,200 signatures, according to the state Division of Elections website.

After historic rejection of their last contract, Orange County teachers head back to the bargaining table: Orange County teachers are returning to negotiations Wednesday morning with representatives from Orange County Public Schools, after voting down their last proposed contract. That historic vote, on June 29, was the first ever contract rejected by Orange County teachers, who defeated it by a 4 to 1 margin. A press announcement sent by Central Florida Jobs With Justice says the current proposal offered by OCPS has been criticized by teachers as being "akin to a payday loan, a two-year deal where teachers are only offered a base salary increase in the first year." The CFJWJ notice also claims the school district has so far refused to affirm the right of teachers to have bathroom breaks, despite teachers saying that they are not allowed.

State and federal officials say they are 'relentlessly' working to protect Florida's election systems: The law enforcement and elections officials said they don't want a repeat in 2020 of the 2016 contest, in which at least two undisclosed county election systems in Florida were breached. The Florida Department of State, county supervisors of elections, U.S. attorney's offices, the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security are all collaborating on the effort, the officials announced at a press conference last week. But while those involved in the effort intend to share knowledge of foreign interference campaigns with each other, the public may be left unaware of the nature of a cyberattack, as were the counties hacked in 2016.

Florida had 78 reported vaping-related illnesses as of Oct. 26, according to the state Department of Health: The latest data showed an increase of eight cases in the last week, according to a News Service of Florida analysis. The number of deaths associated with the lung illnesses remained at one. The nation had 1,888 lung-injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping, as of Oct. 29, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Every state but Alaska has had at least one reported case of the vaping-related illness, which has caused 37 deaths in 24 states, according to the CDC website.