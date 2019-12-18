December 18, 2019 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Xavier Wulf

Photo via Xavier Wulf/Facebook

Xavier Wulf

Townsky's Holiday Revue, SWIMM, Xavier Wulf and more Orlando live concerts to check out this week 

Beth McKee

Local roots maestro McKee plays a stripped-down gig with her guitarist, Grant Peyton. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Imperial at Washburn Imports, free

Anuel AA

Puerto Rican trap sensation Anuel AA is back in a big way. Expect a scorcher. 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Amway Center, $39-$149

Townsky's Holiday Revue

Ad hoc collective of local soul luminaries runs through the seasonal songbook, all for free!

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the New Standard, free

We Wish You a Rockin' Christmas Part 2

Metallurgists and heavy music enthusiasts from all around the country converge on the Haven Lounge to play a seasonal charity benefit. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Haven Lounge, $10

SWIMM

Orlando expatriates and excellent psych-pop practitioners return for a hometown holiday show with Take Lead, the Hails and more.

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Soundbar, $10

Xavier Wulf

Raider Klan alum and fearsome solo MC Wulf headlines Soundbar as a welcome live return to Orlando.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Soundbar, $20-$30

The Circle

Christmas Eve edition of Thomas Wynn's live songwriters circle. Hoping for a cover of "Christmastime Is Near."

8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the New Standard, free

This story appears in the Dec. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Social Media

