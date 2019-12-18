Townsky's Holiday Revue, SWIMM, Xavier Wulf and more Orlando live concerts to check out this week 

Beth McKee
Local roots maestro McKee plays a stripped-down gig with her guitarist, Grant Peyton. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Imperial at Washburn Imports, free
Anuel AA
Puerto Rican trap sensation Anuel AA is back in a big way. Expect a scorcher. 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Amway Center, $39-$149
Townsky's Holiday Revue
Ad hoc collective of local soul luminaries runs through the seasonal songbook, all for free!
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the New Standard, free
We Wish You a Rockin' Christmas Part 2
Metallurgists and heavy music enthusiasts from all around the country converge on the Haven Lounge to play a seasonal charity benefit. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Haven Lounge, $10
SWIMM
Orlando expatriates and excellent psych-pop practitioners return for a hometown holiday show with Take Lead, the Hails and more.
6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Soundbar, $10
Xavier Wulf
Raider Klan alum and fearsome solo MC Wulf headlines Soundbar as a welcome live return to Orlando.
6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Soundbar, $20-$30
The Circle
Christmas Eve edition of Thomas Wynn's live songwriters circle. Hoping for a cover of "Christmastime Is Near."
8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the New Standard, free
– This story appears in the Dec. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
