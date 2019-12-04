Topolino's Terrace opens soon at Disney, Great Harvest Bread Co. opens downtown this week, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: Whole-grain bread franchise Great Harvest Bread Co. will open on the ground floor of the Citi Tower Apartments at 100 Lake Ave. on Friday, Dec. 6 ... Topolino's Terrace, offering French and Italian cuisine, will open Dec. 16 inside Disney's Riviera Resort ... V's Diner, a 100% plant-based "diner" (it's really a trailer) serving burgers, barbecue, cheesesteaks and more, celebrates its grand opening Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, in the courtyard behind Fort Pitt at 5565 Old Cheney Highway ... Speaking of, Fort Pitt -- a nearly 100-year-old edifice -- will transform into a neighborhood market/food hall with various restaurant options later this year and into early 2020. El Chinchorro 75, a Puerto Rican restaurant, will be one of the tenants. Visit fortpittorlando.com for more.

Popular Sichuan restaurant Spicy Girl has moved into the Hi-5 Poke & Sushi space on the corner of I-Drive and Kirkman Road. The original Spicy Girl restaurant in Kissimmee has closed ... Stoner burger chain White Castle will return to Florida after more than 50 years with a burger, umm, joint, slated to open next year in the O-Town West development near Disney. This being Orlando, the 4.500-square-foot restaurant will be the company's largest ... Kathi Rolls, an eatery specializing in the Indian street snack of paratha stuffed with meat, veg, eggs and more (think Indian-style burritos), will open in the old Forever Naan space on Curry Ford Road ...

CLOSINGS: Sapporo Ramen will serve its last bowl of tonkotsu Dec. 28. The owners are retiring ... Colonialtown Kabooki Sushi neighbor Jet's Pizza has closed. Will Kabooki Sushi expand into the space? Stay tuned.

EVENTS: On Thursday, Dec. 5 (aka International Ninja Day), Sus Hi Eatstation will give away free fried sushi rolls stuffed with white rice, krab, cucumber and avocado. The only requirement? You must dress like a ninja ... Ivanhoe Park Brewing hosts a Burger & Beer Bash Dec. 14 from 5-8 p.m. Burgers by CheChe's Vegan will be served ... Susuru celebrates its one-year anniversary with a "Swagyu" event Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The six-course Japanese A5 Wagyu tasting experience (with dessert) costs $120.

