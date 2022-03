Tom Brady ends retirement after 40 days 

click to enlarge Screenshot via Tom Brady/Instagram

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady may have broken yet another record in deciding to tack another season onto his already legendary career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn't even make it two months into his supposed retirement before deciding to haunt Raymond James Stadium again.Other probable GOATs spent at least a season away. Michael Jordan played baseball for a little over a year. LCD Soundsystem (hall of famers in ennui) took four years off between theirswan song and the album. Jay-Z took three years betweenand. Tom didn't last half a semester before doing a 180 on his decision to leave the NFL.Maybe a life of smoothies and supplements with no actual goal in sight was too grim. Maybe he tried to settle into the life of a retired Tampanian and didn't like what he found. Maybe he got his ass whupped in a game of shuffleboard. Whatever the reason, Brady will return to the Bucs next year."These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now," he wrote on Twitter. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."