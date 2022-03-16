Timucua Arts Foundation to kick off 'Month of Jazz' event series at the end of March 

click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy Timucua Arts Foundation
- Ulysses Owens Jr.
Timucua Arts Foundation are bringing back their 'Month of Jazz' performance series at the end of March, with several weekends of eclectic performances lined up to suit all tastes on the spectrum of jazz music.
Month of Jazz will feature eight performances all taking place at the Timucua Arts Fondation, with familiar and new faces taking the stage. Highlights include Grammy-nominated pianist Geoffrey Keezer, New Orleans' own Amina Scott Quartet, and a powerhouse closing performance from cred-heavy drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. and his Generation Y ensemble of Juilliard students..
The full lineup features:
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30
Amina Scott Quartet
Friday-Saturday, April 1-2
Geoffrey Keezer
2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3
Jeff Rupert Quartet with Lucy Yeghiazaryan
7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3
Marco Grispo Quartet
Friday-Saturday, April 8-9
Michael Feinberg
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13
Ulysses Owens, Jr.’s Generation Y
Month of Jazz goes from March 30 to April 13 at Timucua Arts Foundation house. Tickets are available online through Timucua Arts Foundation.
