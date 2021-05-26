VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 26, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 164828243_302710171218654_5058555114918803113_n.jpeg

photo via Thrive on Facebook

Thrive cocktail bar/eatery opens downtown, Brazilian-American pizzeria 14 Bis opens in MetroWest, Midici in Maitland closes 

By
OPENINGS: Tokyo Ramen Fusion Cuisine has opened a second outpost on East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road ... Nearby, Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant has opened in the Publix plaza at University Boulevard and Goldenrod Road ... Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery has opened at 13 S. Orange Ave. downtown in the old Avenue Gastrobar space. The tapas-style menu features a hodgepodge of dishes from sushi and poke to sliders and wings. A Sunday brunch is also offered ... Illume inside the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek officially opens to the public May 27 ... Nick Filet, a chain with restaurants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has opened inside the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips. They specialize in filet mignon sandwiches ... Brazilian-American pizzeria 14 Bis has opened at 2869 Wilshire Drive in MetroWest offering gourmet pizzas with eclectic toppings as well as sfihas, palm-sized dough pies in savory and sweet options.

CLOSINGS: Midici, the Neapolitan pizza chain, has closed inside the Maitland City Centre. A couple of local pizza hotspots have shown interest in the space ... Soho Juice Co. on the corner of South Orlando and Fairbanks avenues has closed.



NEWS/EVENTS: Turkish steakhouse The H Orlando in Dr. Philips will feature a live DJ Fridays and Saturdays after 10 p.m. ... Bite30, the two-month-long "restaurant week" put on by Orlando Weekly, goes June 1 to Aug. 1. Visit Bite30.com for participating restaurants and details ... Chico Mendonça, chef-owner of Bem Bom on Corrine, lost his battle with lung cancer on May 15. He was 57.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Tip Jar »

Trending

Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
The 10 best shows currently onstage at Orlando Fringe Festival 2021
Bombay Street Kitchen on South OBT gives Indian street food its long overdue spotlight
Things to do in Orlando, May 26-June 1: Fitz and the Tantrums, Indigo Girls,
At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Tip Jar

Most Popular

  1. At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail Read More

  2. A 'pigzzaria,' a new rooftop deck opening, an old rooftop deck being reopened, and other Orlando food news Read More

  3. The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care Read More

  4. Get ready for the Monroe, Good Salt Group's latest restaurant, soft-opening May 11 Read More

  5. Brother Jimmy's to open a full-service smokehouse at Pointe Orlando, a boozy brunch crawl, and more Orlando food news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation