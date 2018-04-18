Thornton Park is one of the more chic and aesthetically pleasing Orlando neighborhoods 

Arguably one of the more chic and aesthetically pleasing neighborhoods in the City Beautiful, Thornton Park is where you go if you’d like to soak in some of the city’s historical charm while getting in touch with your bourgeois side. But do us a favor, please, and resist the temptation to climb into the fountain on especially hot afternoons.

EAT

Truck Stop Pop-Up Kitchen

900 E. Washington St., 407-286-3900, truckstoprestaurant.com

A permanent pop-up kitchen that allows a new food truck, chef or catering company to take over the space every week, Truck Stop Pop-Up Kitchen is also unique in that it serves brunch seven days a week.

Shari Sushi Lounge

621 E. Central Blvd., 407-420-9420, sharisushilounge.com

Still stylish and sleek, though it's a longtime neighborhood staple, this spot serves signature rolls and sashimi, as well as a few hot entrees for those who aren't particularly inclined to partake in a sushi feast. Also: cocktails and flattering lighting, i.e., it's a great bar for a first meetup.

Soco

629 E. Central Blvd., 407-849-1800, socothorntonpark.com

Soco serves "Southern contemporary" food (as its name implies), and it's the ideal spot for a fancy date night, a meal with the parents or a low-key after-work happy hour. And don't miss their Saturday brunch specials: We suggest the quail and waffles, chased down with a bottomless mimosa.

DRINK

Burton's Bar

801 E. Washington St., 407-412-5140

It's not a dive bar by any means, because dive bars tend to be quite a bit grungier. But it's certainly the sort of place where, if you visit frequently enough, everybody might end up knowing your name.

The Falcon

819 E. Washington St., 407-423-3060, thefalconbar.com

A place where you can drink local beer, look at local art and shuffle your eyes across the analog personal ads on the wall adjacent to the bar, the Falcon Bar is one of those places that has come to define Orlando's hippest.

Eola Wine Co.

430 E. Central Blvd., 407-481-9100, eolawinecompany.com

A place for wine lovers in Orlando to unite. Feel free to order their wares by the glass or in two-ounce sampler flights, like you would at a beer taproom. And don't be shy to stay late and have a little extra, because this joint keeps hopping until 2 a.m. on the weekends.

GO

Yoga in Lake Eola Park

512 E. Washington St., 407-246-4484, facebook.com/yogainlakeeolapark

Why not do a tree pose while surrounded by trees? Brought to you by local yogi Amanda Reh, who's been conducting the classes for the last five years or so, this 11 a.m. destination on Sundays will help keep you centered.

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Home to live music, theater, storytelling, dance and other performing arts, as well as major citywide events like the Big Gay Brunch during Come Out With Pride, this is where Orlando's art world collides in an intimate, inviting space that's safe for all to enjoy.

Gallery Eola

818 E. Washington St.., galleryeola.com

Intimate and adventurous new gallery space focuses on local, challenging creative work across platforms and media. Also hosts readings, performances and artist talks.