This year’s Global Peace Film Festival gives everyone a chance to connect 

The Global Peace Film Festival returns this week with a slate of documentaries focusing on conflict resolution around the world. While the opening night film, Every Act of Life (see our review at orlandoweekly.com), and party will have taken place by the time this issue sees print, the bulk of the festival starts on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Screenings take place at several venues across Winter Park and Orlando, including the Rogers Kiene Building (formerly the Gallery at Avalon Island), the Winter Park Public Library and Rollins College. Individual screenings are $10 each, but you can save money by picking up a weekend pass for $50 – good for all screenings from Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23 – or a Silver Pass for $99.

For those who don't have the funds or the wherewithal to attend the festival proper, the Global Peace Film Festival offers 22 short films in its Online Film Festival this year. The topics range from Bornean orangutans to Moroccan bicycle repairmen to an animated slapstick comedy. You can enjoy 22 different short films for free through their website, peacefilm fest.org. Below are synopses of some of the films at the festival that stand out.

Accidental Courtesy

This documentary about black musician, author and actor Daryl Davis explores his habit of befriending Ku Klux Klan members in his spare time. Davis – who has a collection of robes and memorabilia from friends who eventually left the Klan – will be in attendance to discuss the film and his experiences.

7 p.m. Friday, Valencia Winter Park Campus, 850 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; free.

Counter Histories: Rock Hill

Documentary combining historical footage, interviews and re-enactments to tell the story of nine young black men who staged a lunch counter protest in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 1961.

5:30 p.m. Friday, Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $10.

Denial

This documentary tells the story of Christine Hallquist, the first openly transgender major-party nominee for governor in the United States. Hallquist is the Democratic nominee in the Vermont gubernatorial race this November, and was formerly known as the CEO of a Vermont utility company fighting against climate change denial. Hallquist's son, Derek, directs.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; 12:30 p.m. Friday, The LGBT Center of Central Florida, 946 N. Mills Ave., $10.

Edwin Osgood Grover, America's First Professor of Books

This biodoc tells the story of Rollins College prof Edwin Osgood Grover. Grover had a hand in establishing a book endowment for the Rollins library, the founding of Mead Garden, and even helped Zora Neale Hurston get published.

6 p.m. Thursday, SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane/Uprising: Pulse to Parkland

This double feature of short documentaries focused on gun violence includes the story of two priests who forge a bond after both of their communities experience school shootings, and a look at the different aftermaths of the Pulse and Parkland shootings in Florida.

6 p.m. Friday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story

If you missed it at this year's Florida Film Festival, this is another chance to see this documentary about one of the first integrated Little League games in the South, between the Pensacola Jaycees and Orlando Kiwanis baseball teams.

7 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

May I Be Happy

This French-American production looks at the use of mindfulness techniques like meditation and its benefits for young people in both educational and behavioral areas.

8 p.m. Friday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; 4 p.m. Sunday, Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Naila and the Uprising

A documentary that focuses on the struggles of women on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Naila and the Uprising uses the lens of one Palestinian woman's experiences in Gaza during the First Intifada in the late 1980s.

8 p.m. Saturday, SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

The Oslo Diaries

A documentary about the 1992 Oslo Accords – secret meetings to broker peace in the Middle East – that changed the narrative about the conflict for years to come.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Playing Frisbee in North Korea

A look inside one of the most secretive countries on the planet, Playing Frisbee in North Korea explores the effects of oppressive government policies on everyday North Koreans.

5 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Remittance

A rare narrative feature at the festival, Remittance tells the story of a domestic worker from the Philippines who struggles to cope with being separated from her family while working for demanding employers in a foreign country.

8 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Sunday, SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

The Serengeti Rules

Something of a nature documentary about nature documentarians, The Serengeti Rules is the story of five scientists who traveled to various spots on the globe to document nature and discovered common rules that governed each of those biomes.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Show Me Democracy

A documentary about seven college student activists and their efforts to combat institutionalized racism and injustice in the wake of the Ferguson, Missouri, shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a police officer.

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; 1 p.m. Sunday, SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.

Two Trains Runnin'

A visually impressive documentary that combines animation and historic footage to tell the story of the search for a pioneering blues musician by two groups of young men during the summer of 1964 in Mississippi.

1 p.m. Saturday, SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $10.