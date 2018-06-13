This year’s Fringe breaks records, plus more in performing arts news 

Last month's 27th annual Orlando Fringe Festival reported 72,000 attendees (a 3 percent boost over 2017) during its damp 14-day run. Total ticket sales dipped slightly to $425,000, but with fewer shows and venues, a record-setting 147 performances sold out, resulting in the average artist's earnings increasing by 11 percent. Check orlandofringe.org for the dates of next year's festival, as well as the returning Winter Mini-Fest in January 2019.

Thanks to the donations of Broadway series subscribers, Florida Theatrical Association is raising the dollar amounts of their 2018-2019 scholarship and grants; 26 students, educators and institutions will now receive between $500 and $7,000, with many awards increasing by $1,000 over last year. Applications are available at floridatheatrical.org now through Oct. 12.

The Orlando Ballet recently announced a $5 million donation from Harriett Lake toward construction of their new Loch Haven Park home, which now will be named "Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre." The Ballet, which also received a $500,000 grant from Orange County, hopes to open the 38,000-square-foot facility by the end of 2019.

The first Pegasus Playlab summer theater festival is now running at UCF. Eric Pfeffinger's fertility farce, Human Error (featured as a staged reading in last fall's Playfest at Orlando Shakes), is running June 14-24, with a reprise Aug. 23-26. Readings of Bathsheba's Psalms (or a Woman of Unusual Beauty Taking a Bath) by April Ranger will be held June 16-17. Buy tickets at theatre.ucf.edu.

Award-winning Florida folk artist Ruby C. Williams – whose work has been featured in our Live Active Cultures column and Sanford's Jeanine Taylor art gallery, and at Baltimore's American Visionary Museum – is seeking financial support after the cold winter killed the fruit and vegetable crops she sells for sustenance. Visit gofundme.com/rubywilliams to make a contribution.

Now playing

My Dear Watson: A Sherlock Holmes Musical, through June 17 at Valencia College ... Fun Home, through July 1 at Mad Cow.

Upcoming

The Little Mermaid, June 14-July 29 at Orlando Shakes ... Bad Jews, June 15-July 8 at Mad Cow ... Gidion's Knot, June 16-July 8 at Theater on the Edge ... Spotlight Cabaret: Christopher Leavy, June 20-21 at Winter Park Playhouse ... World Ballet Competition, June 16 at Bob Carr ... We Don't Play Fight, June 23 at Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater ... ESOR Dance Ensemble, July 6 at Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater.