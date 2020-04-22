This week's top Orlando takeout came from Singh's Roti Shop and the Ravenous Pig 

Circumstances precluded us from cooking this Easter. We wanted to order the special meal from the Ravenous Pig, but we were too late – they had sold out. Good news was that they put us on a waiting list. The following day, we got better news: Because of the high demand, they prepped additional Easter meals. So, on Saturday afternoon, we (contactlessly) picked up a bag containing a smoked boneless leg of lamb, green tomato-olive relish, tomato-dill braised collard greens, lemon-oregano potatoes, Parker House rolls with chive butter, and rhubarb cobbler, all for $65. We threw in a 1999 Urbina Rioja for $35 and we feasted for Easter dinner. The smoked lamb was the undeniable star and, if I had any say, I'd make it a permanent fixture on the menu.

On last Thursday's episode of Top Chef All Stars LA, chef Eric Adjepong did a riff on doubles which immediately set me off with a craving for the Trinidadian street staple. Doubles are comprised of two fried flatbreads filled with curried chickpeas, a splash of tamarind and pepper sauce. The next day, I made my way to Singh's Roti Shop in West Orlando and stood in line with other masked patrons. They don't really offer curbside pickup, but employees in the shop were being COVID-conscious – wearing gloves and masks, and ensuring spacing and capacity regulations were being met. I ordered four doubles and ate 'em all when I got home. Craving satisfied. Thanks, Eric, and thank you, Singh's.

(The Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333, theravenouspig.com; Singh's Roti Shop, 5244 Old Winter Garden Road, 407-253-2900)