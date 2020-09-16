HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

September 16, 2020 News & Features » First Words

Email
Print
Share
07-06_alt_cover.jpg

graphic by Chris Rodriguez

This week, readers were pro-ranked choice voting, anti-LGBTQ+ blood donation 

Letters to the editor

Sent by

Ranked choice voting for fair elections

The political conditions and importance of Seminole County have changed drastically in the last several years, and an improved voting system that elects candidates most preferred by the people is needed. Had there been ranked choice voting (RCV), the following scenarios wouldn't occur.

In 2018, Katrina Shadix was running for Seminole County commissioner. In her race, she lost, receiving 48.54% of the vote to Commissioner Zembower's 48.75%, while a third-party candidate received 2.71% of the vote. With RCV, at least 50% of the votes are needed to win and if a candidate has less than 50% of the vote, the lowest vote-getter has their votes distributed to the voters' second choice. This would've been the solution to the spoiler effect in 2018.

In the upcoming 2020 Seminole County tax collector race, Lynn "Moira" Dictor is set to campaign against J.R. Kroll. Briefly, Daniel Day, an independent candidate with ties to former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, filed to run as "Dani Mora Day." Although he dropped out, this could've caused confused for voters who weren't sure who the real "Mo(i)ra" was. RCV provides the voter the opportunity to cast their vote for either one as a second choice without fear of their vote being wasted.

There's a nonpartisan and not-for-profit organization that's working toward giving voters a voice, called Rank My Vote Florida (rankmyvoteflorida.org). They're working on bringing ranked choice voting to Florida, and I support this work in the fight for fair elections and I encourage others to join the fight.

– Rob Martin, Deltona

LGBTQ+ blood donors

Re: "Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings introduces bill to allow LGBTQ+ people to donate blood," Sept. 8: Shortly before the creation of the blood-donation policy that Rep. Demings now seeks to overturn, several infants who received transfusions at the hospital at the University of Florida contracted HIV from those transfusions. My baby was hospitalized there at that time. And, during that time, me and other mothers often expressed our fears – to each other and to our babies' doctors – about the danger of our babies contracting HIV from transfusions. The doctors told us that the chances of our children becoming thus infected was small, but we did not feel assured. And a few years later, it was discovered that some of those babies, hospitalized at that time at UF, were infected with HIV in the way that we mothers had all along feared – from transfusions.

Your news article mentions placing what you describe as bad policies into what you refer to as "the dustbin of history." Meanwhile, the children who contracted HIV through blood transfusions – prior to the blood-donation policy that Rep. Demings seeks to overturn – have lived, and died, with those HIV infections.

– Susan Washington, Orlando

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More First Words »

Speaking of...

Latest in First Words

Most Popular

  1. Trump rejects democracy, scapegoats immigrants, and is consumed by grievance. But is he a fascist? Read More

  2. Adoptable dog Shakes is fearful of skateboards, but otherwise loves to spend time outdoors! Read More

  3. The authors of an ugly story about cops-turned-robbers discuss why police seem to be at war with citizens Read More

  4. Whether he realizes it or not, Trump has borrowed a page from the fascist playbook Read More

  5. Savage Love: Tall order Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation