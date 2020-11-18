This Thanksgiving, keep calm and carry out from these Orlando standbys 

Cancel Thanksgiving? Ha! Maybe in Canada, but not in the good ol' U.S. of Coronavirus, where many remain undeterred in the face of 10 million COVID-19 cases and a quarter-million deaths. Of course people will gather, indoors and outdoors, to communally feast and watch football with family and friends while others head out to various restaurants – a few operating at 100 percent capacity – for special Thanksgiving Day meals and, oof, buffets. Sensible folks will take a more Faucian approach and hold small gatherings at home, ideally ones limited to members of the household (seated outdoors), to curb the inevitable spread. I hope, dear reader, you count yourself among that group. And should you opt to support local restaurants by getting Thanksgiving Day takeout, well, all the better. The list presented here may even serve to make your decision a little easier. But before poring over the names, it's important to note that Native Americans commemorate Thanksgiving as a National Day of Mourning. No doubt that'll take on an added significance this year. Happy Turkey Day!

4 Rivers Smokehouse

If you like variety, the holiday menu at 4 Rivers has that and then some. Choose from five different meats – whole smoked turkey ($79.99), boneless ham ($69.99), Angus brisket ($69.99 half/$129.99 whole), smoked salmon ($24.99 small/$49.99 large), boneless leg of lamb ($129.99) or prime rib ($149 half/$299 whole) – then set your sights on the good stuff. A "fixins package" gets you all the necessary sides for $62.49, though you can order them individually by the quart for $10.59. Throw in a 9-inch pie like caramel apple, pumpkin or Texas bourbon pecan for another $24.99. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 23 and picked up Nov. 25. Various locations; 4rsmokehouse.com/holiday.

Farm & Haus

If you're roasting the turkey, let this East End Market eatery supply the scratch-made sides like maple-sage sausage stuffing ($16), vegan roasted butternut squash with apples, Brussels sprouts and pomegranate seeds ($16), vegetarian buttermilk biscuits ($15), gluten-free sweet potato casserole with pecan crumble ($18) or roasted maple and harissa carrots with tahini ($16). Sides feed 4-6 people and must be ordered by Nov. 20 for pick-up on Nov. 25. Note: Sides are served pre-cooked and come with heating instructions. 3201 Corrine Drive; 321-430-6627; farmandhaus.com.

Git-N-Messy

Barbecue savant Chuck Cobb is selling brined, seasoned and smoked turkeys in two sizes: 10-14 pounders for $65 and 20-24 pounders for $95. He'll even carve it up for you for an extra $5. Turkey accompaniments include green beans, stuffing, baked beans, collards, sweet potato casserole and smoked mac and cheese for $6 per side (feeds 3-7 people) or $10 per side (feeds 8-12 people). Orders needs to be placed before Nov. 19 and picked up Nov. 25 from Red-Eye Sports Tavern in Winter Springs. 855 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; 407-542-7728; gitnmessy.com.

Mia's Italian Kitchen

In a year of tightening purse strings, Mia's Thanksgiving takeout options will bust guts, not budgets. For $49 for 2; $89 for 4; or $129 for 6 people, you'll get brick oven-roasted turkey with lemon-thyme gravy and cranberry-orange chutney along with four sides: rustic semolina rolls with garlic butter, parmesan-garlic smashed potatoes, garlic green beans with Calabrian chilies, and semolina bread stuffing. A pumpkin panna cotta with candied walnuts and dark chocolate will end your feast with Italian style. Orders should be placed before Nov. 23 and picked up Thanksgiving Day. 8717 International Drive; 407-601-7130; miasitalian.com.

The New Standard

Turkey schmurkey. For $95, four people can feast on New Standard's "Everything but the Turkey" package (see photo), which includes six scratch-made sides: mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts salad and a whole pumpkin pie. Additional servings cost $15 each, though you can add charcuterie and cheese for $25 and a dozen assorted cookies for $15. A Thanksgiving Manhattan cocktail kit, which makes four drinks, goes for $35. Orders should be placed by Nov. 21 for pick-up on Nov. 25. 1035 Orlando Ave., Winter Park; 407-316-2278; newstandardwp.com.

The Osprey

In line with its seafood rebrand, the Baldwin Park hotspot is letting you bring those flavors to the Thanksgiving table this year. Their special holiday menu offers everything from stone crab claws and smoked salmon dip to pastry baskets and s’mores pie. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and picked up Nov. 25 between 2 and 7 p.m. 4899 New Broad St.; 407-960-7700; theospreyorlando.com.

The Ravenous Pig

The Winter Park stalwart lets you bring home brined, seasoned and ready-to-cook whole turkeys ($55) that serve 8-10 people or turkey breasts ($30) that serve 4-6 people along with gravy and cranberry relish. Sides ($15 each) like rosemary cornbread stuffing, roasted garlic and buttermilk mashed potatoes, sweet potato and mushroom casserole with three-cheese sauce, and a chilled green bean salad with bacon lardons add a touch of Southern flair. Throw in a whole pecan pie for $24. Order pick-up is on Nov. 25. 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; 407-628-2333; theravenouspig.com.

Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes

If your holidays veer towards the highfalutin’, this to-go option from the Ritz should add enough glitz to your table with Seminole pumpkin soup, a kale-beet salad with cornbread croutons drizzled with cranberry vinaigrette, and a 14-16 pound whole roasted turkey. It’s all enough to feed up to 6 people and that includes sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, traditional cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy and a choice of pumpkin, chocolate pecan or apple crumble pie. Cost is $265. Orders need to be placed before Nov. 24 and will be ready for pickup at the Ritz-Carlton between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 4040 Central Florida Parkway; 407-393-4034; grandelakes.com.

Rosen Shingle Creek

This packaged to-go meal offered up by the noted resort presents a pretty good deal. For $40, you get white and dark carvings of citrus-brined turkey, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, baked four-cheese mac and cheese and Hawaiian rolls. The package also includes various salads, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, toasted marshmallow yams, Brussels sprouts with charred oranges and applewood smoked bacon as well as pumpkin pie and deep-dish apple pie. Orders need to be placed by Nov. 24 and picked up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on either Nov. 25 or Nov. 26. Contactless pick up is offered. 9939 Universal Blvd.; 407-996-3663; rosenshinglecreek.com/thanksgiving.

Soco Thornton Park

Class up your gathering with a “Thanksgiving-to-Go” package offering a choice of sorghum and honey-glazed baked ham ($70 for 2/$140 for 4), a roulade of roast turkey breast stuffed with collard greens and mushrooms served with cranberry sauce and gravy ($75/$150) or smoked acorn squash stuffed with wild rice, collard greens, mushrooms, dried cranberries and pepitas ($50/$100). Each option includes five side items and one dessert for two people or two desserts for four. Place orders by Nov. 21 for pick-up Nov. 25. 629 E. Central Blvd.; 407-849-1800; socothorntonpark.com.

STK Steakhouse

The high-end steakhouse at Disney Spring will offer a “Takeout Dinner for 2” of roasted free-range turkey breast with confit turkey thighs, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, sweet corn pudding, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, old-school gravy, cranberry-orange chutney and spiced pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Cost: $100. 1580 E. Buena Vista Drive; 407-917-7440; stksteakhouse.com.

Swine & Sons

The raw, brined and brined/smoked turkeys come from Joyce Farms in North Carolina and range in cost from $70-$135. Add a four-pack of sides (choose from roasted fingerling potatoes, smoked cauliflower and carrots, toasted almond and apricot stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese) for an additional $55 or purchase them individually. Sides serve 4-6. Buttered rolls, turkey gravy and cranberry-apple-jalapeno relish can also be purchased as well as charcuterie and pimento cheese platters. Chocolate chip cookies and mini oatmeal cream pies are available by the dozen for $24. Turkey orders must be placed by Nov. 17. All other orders need to be placed by Nov. 20. Pickups are available Nov. 24-25. 669 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park; 407-636-3664; swineandsons.com.

Tabla

Don't be such a bore and mix things up a bit this Thanksgiving with Tabla's turkey tikka masala, cranberry paneer kofta and pumpkin-spiced rice pudding with two rosemary naan for $35. The option is available at both Orlando and Winter Park locations. Orders can be placed on or before Thanksgiving Day for same-day pick up. 5847 Grand National Drive, 407-248-9400, and 216 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, 321-422-0321; tablacuisine.com.

Tapa Toro

If you're tired of turkey, Tapa Toro's "Family Paella Special" (in seafood, chicken and chorizo or vegetable varieties) serves 4-6 people and includes artichoke dip and beef empanadas for appetizers. You'll also get an Iberian Caesar salad, pumpkin flan and a half gallon of red or white sangria all for $149 plus tax. Curbside pickup times are between noon and 6 p.m. 8441 International Drive; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant.