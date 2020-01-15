'Thirst,' Central Florida Film Slam, 'Weathering With You,' and more Orlando films screenings 

An American in Paris Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron sing and dance to the music of George and Ira Gershwin in this winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

Cb22: Thirst Korean film about a priest with a martyr complex who becomes a vampire. Wednesday, 6:30 pm; The Orange Studio, 1121 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Central Florida Film Slam A program designed to provide filmmakers in the Central Florida region an opportunity to showcase their work on the big screen. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Movie in the Park: Abominable DreamWorks Animation film about a young girl who befriends a yeti in Shanghai. Friday, 6 pm; Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo; free; cityofoviedo.net.

Movie Night at the Farm: Fight Club David Fincher's psychodrama about a corporate lackey who befriends a soap-making anarchist. Saturday, 7:30 pm; Green Acres Farm Oviedo, 1700 Marsh Road, Oviedo; $10.

Music Monday: Bluebird Documentary about Nashville's Bluebird Café, a famous proving ground for singer-songwriters. Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler stars as a New York jeweler who must balance business and family in his pursuit of a big score. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Weathering With You Preview screening of the highly anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura. Wednesday-Thursday, 7 & 8 pm; multiple locations; $18; fathomevents.com.

Youth Filmmaking Workshop Class for youth in grades 8-12 covering the basics of creating spectacular short films using a smartphone camera, simple lighting and sound, and free editing software. Saturday, 10 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $25; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

