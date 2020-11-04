The Week: Things to do this in Orlando Nov. 4-10, 2020 

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew SC

MLS Soccer. 7:30 p.m., $25-$129. Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St., orlandocitysc.com

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Virtual Studio Visit: Edson Campos

Meet the local artist and take a virtual look into his studio and his practice. 6 p.m., free. Presented by the Mennello Museum of American Art, facebook.com/mennellomuseum

Thursday, Nov. 5

1st Thursdays: Architecture and Placemaking

Local artists display new works around the themes of architecture, urban design and placemaking during this evening event. 6 p.m., $10. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Thursday, Nov. 5

Front Porch Concerts: Oak Hill Drifters

The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is rockabilly act the Oak Hill Drifters. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Friday, Nov. 6

Brown Bag Brass Band

6:30 p.m., $20-$40. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday, Nov. 6

Fringe First Friday

Six short performances by transgender and gender non-conforming artists, in honor of the city of Orlando's Proclamation for Trans Awareness Week (Nov. 13-19). 7 p.m., free. Watch on Fringe's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or orlandofringe.org/live

Friday, Nov. 6

Mad Max: Fury Road

Furiosa is our spirit guide. 7 p.m., $10. Ace Cafe, 100 West Livingston St., enzian.org

Nov. 6-16

Les Liaisons Dangereuses

Meet the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, rivals who use sex as the ultimate weapon. Various dates and times, $20. Penguin Point Productions, 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com

Nov. 6-22

Green Day's American Idiot

Punk band Green Day concept album-turned-Broadway musical opens locally. Tickets priced by the table, $65-$180. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fil-Am Day at OMA

Take in a day of traditional and modern Filipino-American dance, and don't forget to check out Filipino artist JEFRE's exhibit. 11 a.m., $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Saturday, Nov. 7

Karneval 2020 Prinzenball

Kick off the 2020-2021 Karneval season with plenty of music, dancing, food and drink. Semi-formal attire required. 5 p.m., free-$23. German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, orlandogermanclub.com

Saturday, Nov. 7

Live at Timucua: Hannah Sun

Intimate and very limited-capacity concert with Australian-American pianist Hannah Sun. 11 a.m., $25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Saturday, Nov. 7

The Local Lift

Screening of local documentary series focusing on small businesses impacted by the pandemic. 7:30 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Saturday, Nov. 7

Much Ado About Nothing: A Modern Verse Translation

Theatre UCF Premiere presents a "translation" of one of Shakespeare's most famous comedies, first given a reading at Classic Stage Company in New York City, June 2019, as part of a Play On, Shakespeare marathon. 7 p.m., free. Watch online for arts.ucf.edu/theatre. (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.)

Saturday, Nov. 7

Night Maze at Scott's Maze Adventures

6 p.m., $10. Long and Scott Farms, 26216 County Road-448A Mount Dora, longandscottfarms.com

Saturday, Nov. 7

Playfest: Flashes & Floaters

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Deneen Reynolds-Knott, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. Facing expensive caregiving options and inadequate policies at work, Rachelle joins forces with co-workers in hopes of building a workers' cooperative. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Saturday, Nov. 7

Puppy Paddle on Lake Ivanhoe

8:30 a.m., $10-$37.97. Lake Ivanhoe Boat Dock, corner of Ivanhoe Boulevard and North Orange Avenue, lakelifepaddle.com

Saturday, Nov. 7

Rimma Plays Prokofiev

The Orlando Phil and Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois present a Prokofiev primer. 7:30 p.m., $10-$125. Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org

Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday Matinee Classics: Spartacus

We, too, are Spartacus. 11 a.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Saturday, Nov. 7

White Canvas Party

Virtual gala, to-go dinner and museum tour with plenty of local luminaries raises funds for the Mennello. 7 p.m., $65-$175. Mennello Museum of American Art, facebook.com/mennellomuseum

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vegan Food & Wine Festival

Twenty-plus vegan food vendors, live music, and a VIP option that includes 12 vegan wine samples and free food. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free-$25. Eagles Nest Park, 5156 Metrowest Blvd., facebook.com/orlandobeardedvegan

Nov. 7-28

Stephen Bach: Water and Sky: Florida's Original Attractions

ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net

Nov. 7-Dec. 12

Michael Conti: Improvisations – Time Rendered Ceramic Sculptures

ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net

Sunday, Nov. 8

Opening: It's Personal ... The Works of Harold Garde

One of the last surviving members of the New York School of Abstract Expressionism. Free. Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/millsgallery.orlando

Tuesday, Nov. 10

The Viceroy Chipshop's Curry Club

Pop-up curry dinner courtesy of Chef Paul. Must order by Nov. 8. 6:30 p.m. El Patron Restaurante Mexicano, 12167 S. Apopka Vineland Road, facebook.com/viceroycurry

Museums + Galleries

Construct: Our Orlando

In the third iteration of the Mennello's Construct: Our Orlando group show, curators pulled up two locals: Don Rimx and art collective Lemon Press. Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, brought his maximalist, multi-layered approach to portraiture for this show, with symbols, color and motifs inspired by the convergence of African diasporic religions and Catholicism. Lemon Press (Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne) combine painting, cartooning and installation to address time and memory – something we are all wrestling with in this bizarre locked-down pandemic year – recording 2020's loss and potential through a fictional language inspired by hieroglyphs and other ancient systems of communication. $5. Through Jan. 10, 2021. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Cynthia Slaughter, Documentary Photographer: On Love and Loss

In a series of deeply intimate photographs, Slaughter documents the life of her 94-year-old mother, a retired farmworker in the celery fields of Sanford, Florida, where she has lived since 1950. Free. Through Jan. 18, 2021. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

JEFRË: Points of Connection

Central Floridian Filipino-American multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. JEFRË has exhibited work in major cities worldwide – currently, his work continues on a 24-story-high figure, The Victor, on a bridge connecting the cities of Pasig and Quezon in the Philippines, soon to be one of the world's tallest sculptures. $15. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Marcus Jansen: E Pluribus Unum

The first solo exhibition in the U.S. for New York artist Jansen pulls from over a decade of work. Jansen's bold, towering canvases take a hard look at 21st-century American life. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Free, timed ticket required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Robert Reedy: Revival An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. Through April 11, 2021. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Voices & Conversations

This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave, Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. You'll see glass installations, woodcuts, and a quilted portrait of Wangari Maathai that made the cover of Time. $15. Through May 2, 2021. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

What Is That You Express in Your Eyes? The Inspired Works of Alberto Gómez

Crealdé invited internationally exhibited artist Alberto Gómez to create a large mural triptych on the history of immigration in the United States, which will debut during this exhibition and be exhibited at the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs' FusionFest in November. Free. Through Jan. 16, 2021. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

What Women Want

Engage with self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, and the fact that so much hasn't changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, timed ticket required. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. Through Feb. 14, 2021. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org