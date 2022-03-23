Things to do in Orlando this week: Soft Kill, The Weeknd, Steve-O, Garth Brooks, Silkroad Ensemble 

Our selections of the best things to do and see this week.

Wednesday, March 23

Leya

An evening of beautiful and ethereal harp-driven dream-pop sounds from NYC duo Leya presented in the very fitting environs of the Timucua Arts House (we'll be sitting on converted pews, for heaven's sake). Late last year, Leya packed out an enraptured CityArts, so get there early to stake out seats. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $5-$10

Friday, March 25

Steve-O

Walking medical miracle, Jackass fulcrum (and heart), and sober podcast host Steve-O steers his Bucket List Tour into the Milk

District, with a mix of stand-up and out-there, possibly gross-out stunts.

Keep the dang kids at home for this one. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $35-$75

Friday-Sunday, March 25-27

UpTown Art Expo

Celebrate art and music at the event featuring professional arts and crafts vendors, masterpieces of sidewalk chalk art, and performances by members of Pat Travers Band, Sister Hazel and Chicago. Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, uptownartexpo.com, free-$15

click to enlarge Photo courtesy 8 Ten

Garth Brooks at Camping World Stadium, Saturday

Saturday, March 26

Garth Brooks

Country megastar Garth Brooks (thunder) rolls into Orlando this weekend for a stadium concert, his only Florida show and first Orlando show in years. So while you can check this gig out with nearly 70,000 of your closest friends, know that Brooks is also holding a random drawing where upper deck ticketholders will be randomly chosen to watch his soundcheck up close and personal the night before. Win, win, win. 7 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, $85

Circuit Church

Long-running outdoor electronic music showcase returns for another monthly installment of eclectic and switched-on sounds. This one features the darling of NPR Music and the BBC (Google this, we jest not) Bacon Grease, returning project Feline Conduits and a brand-new act, F2.8. Do this thing. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church, free

Florida Wildflower & Garden Festival

A garden bash featuring vendors and educational programs with an emphasis on wildflowers and native plants. 9 a.m., Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, floridawildflowerfestival.com, free

click to enlarge Image via Ticketmaster

Soft Kill at Will's Pub, Saturday

Soft Kill

Portland's Soft Kill are the best band making post-punk music in the United States, but they take a perverse delight in puncturing every po-faced "rule" of the subgenre. How many of their peers would include a board game with an album? (They did just that with the deluxe version of R.I.P. City.) Or sell bucket hats with the logo proudly emblaoned? (Ditto.) SK will be headlining Will's Pub for the first time since their well-received 2018 show with Choir Boy. This time Alien Boy and Topographies will be along for the ride. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Guns N' Roses guitar-slinger and top-hat connoisseur Slash rambles into Orlando thanks to the good people at WJRR. The guitarist recently released his fifth solo album from solo project, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, 4. This is a rare chance for fans to see the man on a human scale, not just as a jumbotron projection in a stadium. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $37.50-$48.50

Smile Mile

A one-mile race for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Runners receive a bib, T-shirt and finisher medal. 8 a.m., Lake Baldwin Upper Park, Upper Park Road and South Lakemont Avenue, trackshack.com, $8-$11

Saturday-Sunday, March 26-27

Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival

Seafood, pirates, mermaids and more, with food vendors and a family fun kids zone. Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood, longwoodfestival.com, free

Sunday, March 27

Save the Date Expo & Cake Wars Challenge

Meet pros in the field of weddings, birthdays, quinceañeras, graduations and corporate events. Cake World Pavilion will also host the first edition of the Cake Wars Challenge. 12:30 p.m., Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, cfleventsexpo.com, free

Silkroad Ensemble

Born from the mind of Yo-Yo Ma (though he is not currently performing with the group), Silkroad Ensemble is a musical melange of sounds and performers from around the world. On this night, the ensemble, led by vocalist Rhiannon Giddens, performs a program of new sounds dubbed "Phoenix Rising" in the Steinmetz. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$99.50

click to enlarge image courtesy Fox

The Weeknd at Amway Center, Monday

Monday, March 29

The Weeknd

Future-forward pop singer the Weeknd comes to town with touring openers Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver. The performer recently appeared on the episode of The Simpsons which, even now, is a massive badge of pop-culture pride. Not to mention that, at the time of writing, the Weeknd had just secured a 28th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100. Pure heat. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $26.75-$650