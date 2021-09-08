Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 8-14: Judas Priest, Bacon Grease, Dashboard Confessional acoustic 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12

Country Thunder

Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, and Old Dominion (Morgan Wallen canceled all his summer touring plans) headline this outdoors country music weekender in Kissimmee. If you show your vaccine card at the door, you get entered in a raffle for onstage seating, which is a pretty cool idea. Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, countrythunder.com, $85-$600.

Saturday, Sept. 11

9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance: Requiem

The Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra perform on the Frontyard Festival lawn to observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The centerpiece of the program will be Gabriel Fauré's moving Requiem. The event is free, but an RSVP is strongly recommended. 11 a.m., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, free.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Warlando

We wrote about this fest back in March and it sounded a bit dicey. Hold a metal festival — albeit outdoors, and that's no small thing — in Orlando during an exponential COVID spike, have it happen on Sept. 11 and then call it Warlando. Go for the gusto, we guess. The dissenting view would have it that Judas Priest are worth the risk, and y'know what, we're be hard-pressed to disagree: The full Judas Priest-curated lineup includes Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroomhead and Uncured. Plus, our shameful vice, Monster Energy, is one of the sponsors, so why not swill that questionable nectar of the gods while belting out "Painkiller" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming"? In summation: Priest's Rob Halford is the goddamn dude. 1 p.m., Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, warlandofest.com, $20-$135.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Dashboard Confessional

Chris Carrabba takes his Dashboard Confessional back out on the road for an "unplugged" tour. Carrabba promises to give an acoustic reading of all his emo classics, though with a "stripped-down backing band." Openers are Beach Slang and Kississippi. 7:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $35-$75.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Faire of the Dog

Wanna buy some stuff? Retail therapy is the only thing keeping us going most days, and Faire of the Dog gives you a chance to at least spend that cash locally. This month's edition of the market features a plethora of local sellers peddling handmade and artisanal goods, vintage finds, records, and food and drinks aplenty. Featured merchants include Ouch Plants That Hurt (cacti), Sweet Fleet Orlando (vegan ice cream and treats), Yeah Sure OK (vintage) and Sanford, It's Not That Bad (T-shirts). There will be a raffle to benefit the Pet Alliance of Orlando, too. 2 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.

Monday, Sept. 13

The In-Between Series: Bacon Grease

Originally set for summer of last year, Bacon Grease finally headlines CityArts' In-Between Series. The solo musical vehicle of local underground legend Andrea Knight, Bacon Grease deals in pulsing, undeniable bird-on-a-wire electronic improvisations that range from hard dance-music to airy ambience. She's got several albums on the way from various labels in the U.K. and U.S., so come see her workshop new material at this early-evening experimental institution.

7 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/cityartsorlando, $5.

Through Oct. 31

Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights began its terrifying run last week with 10 houses, five scare zones and two live shows. Our fave, Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured, brings together some of the most fearsome original characters from past years of HHN and crams them all together into one building for maximum fright — it's the Halloween equivalent of a band playing a greatest-hits set. (BTW, ahead of the public launch, the venerable haunted attraction allowed us to take a look at what's on offer, so the scaredy-cats in the City Beautiful know what to expect.) Universal Orlando Resort, 6000 Universal Blvd., halloweenhorrornights.com, $71-$190

Through Sept. 26

Lasting Impressions 3D

A new twist on the high-tech immersive art trend as works by the likes of Renoir and Van Gogh are rendered enormous by bleeding-edge 3D LED and paired with music from Debussy, Ravel, Piaf, Aznavour and more. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$192.