Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 15-21: Santana, Hasan Minaj, ‘Fun Home,’ Tacos + Tequila 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Friday, Sept. 17

Santana

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana holds court at the Amway Center Friday as part of his "Blessings and Miracles" tour. And we could use a little of both these days. The Grammy-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-residing guitarist will lead his band — which includes his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums — through a set of hits and new material from the new Blessings and Miracles album. It's a busy year for Santana, as he divides his time between these tour dates and his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Call us crazy, but we think he can probably manage. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $47-$326

Saturday, Sept. 18

Black Tusk

Southern "swamp rockers" Black Tusk wrap up their East Coast trek with a thrash at Will's. Pro tip: Do not miss the return of sinister and theatrical touring openers Savage Master to the City Beautiful.

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $13-$15.



Saturday, Sept. 18

CeCe Teneal

Bombastic local soul singer pays tribute to her roots with "Portrait of a Queen," a night of musical homage to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. With several decades' worth of anthems to choose from — "Respect," "Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools" and possibly hundreds more — Teneal should have no problem putting on an unforgettable evening. 7 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $20.

Saturday, Sept. 18

The Orlando Vegan Experience

Local herbivorous foodies are encouraged to trek down to Osceola County for the Orlando Vegan Experience. There will be scores of vendors on deck, plying you with all manner of plant-based food, beverages and related wares. Add to that a more than healthy dose of presentations and talks, a fashion show from Girl Galore Boutique, dance, fitness demos, spoken word and comedy, and even some live music all leaning toward the vegan lifestyle. 10 a.m., Osceola County School for the Arts, 3151 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, eventbrite.com, $10–$300.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival

It's the fifth anniversary of this celebration of Puerto Rican culture and its enrichment of our lives here in City Beautiful. It kicks off with a parade through downtown Orlando at 11 a.m., then at 3 p.m. begins the "Festival" portion of the event (also downtown in front of the Dr. Phillips Center), going long into the night. Expect vendors aplenty, especially of the food and drink variety, as well as a heavyweight lineup of musical performers including Limi-T 21, Frankie Negrón, Los Nenes de Johnny and Banda Algarete. It's outside, so stay hydrated and mindful of both your own safety and that of your community. 11 a.m., downtown Orlando, floridapuertoricanparade.org, free.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Tacos & Tequila

Orlando Weekly's comeback event gives attendees the delicious opportunity to sample Orlando's finest tacos (and the world's finest tequilas), then vote for their favorite taco to crown a champion among the food trucks and established taquerias that call the City Beautiful home. VIP guests will get in at noon, an hour before the rest of the crowd, to take their time chomping and have access to a private bar with full-sized cocktails (as well as exclusive tequilas for tasting). All tickets come with limitless Pacifico, tequila and taco sampling. Participating vendors include Jimmy Hula's, Chronic Tacos, Agave Azul, F&D Cantina and many more. Tequila will be available from Don Julio, Cutwater, Monaco and DeLeon. The event will also feature live entertainment and games.

1 p.m., Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St., orlandoweeklytickets.com, $45-$85.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hasan Minhaj

Former television host and current standup comic star Hasan Minhaj is on the road touring his new one-man show, The King's Jester, notably his first new set of material in four years. Attendees are required to turn over phones and cameras, so make sure you're living in the metaphorical moment, as the kids say.

5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45.25-$95.25.

ONGOING:

Through Oct. 31

Fun Home

Alison Bechdel's graphic novel turned Tony-winning musical about families and the secrets they keep from one another and the world.

Theater West End, 115 W. 1st St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com, $33-$64.

Sept. 17-Oct. 24

Joybox

This interactive art exhibition — teased as "happiness incarnate" — opens ahead of the upcoming Immerse event in downtown Orlando as an ebullient herald of sorts.

Fulcrum, 150 N. Orange Ave., immersefest.com, free.

Through Sept. 26

Lasting Impressions 3D

A new twist on the high-tech immersive art trend as works by the likes of Renoir and Van Gogh are rendered enormous by bleeding-edge 3D LED and paired with music from Debussy, Ravel, Piaf, Aznavour and more.

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$192.