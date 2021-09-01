Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 1-7: The Struts, Zoe, Pepe the Frog's creator and the return of Loose Lips 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Friday, Sept. 3

The Struts

Young classic-rockers (seems like a paradox, we know, but just listen to the songs) the Struts are kicking off a comeback North American trek right here in Florida with the Beacham as the third stop. The Brit quartet will be showing off newest album Strange Days, and you best believe the days will only get stranger, navigating live shows abroad during a pandemic. Supporting act is the Starbenders.

6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25-$50.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of the band

Inhuman Condition plays Will's Pub Saturday, Sept. 4

Saturday, Sept. 4

Inhuman Condition

New death metal trio Inhuman Condition features in its ranks Central Floridian death metal icon Terry Butler (Death, Massacre, Six Feet Under, Obituary) on bass, as well as two former members of local legends Massacre, Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg. And while Butler's CV is one hell of a legacy to follow up, IC's album Rat*God is an impressive slice of classic, gory death metal done in that unmistakable Florida way. The threesome are kicking off their East Coast tour right here in Orlando, so spare them some of your precious (hopefully) Labor Day long weekend.

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $12.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Feels Good Man

If you've ever been infuriated by smug pro-Trump, red-pilled memes featuring a certain cartoon frog named Pepe, believe us, what you're feeling is nothing compared to the anguish felt by Pepe's creator, Matt Furie. The documentary Feels Good Man follows Furie as he goes on a Dr. Frankenstein-esque quest to undo the damage unwittingly wrought by his creation on our collective online (and beyond) psyches. Furie and director Arthur Jones will even beam in for a Zoom Q&A after the screening.

8 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $12.

click to enlarge 'Feels Good Man' screening and Q&A at Enzian Theater Tuesday, Sept. 7

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Loose Lips

It's been too long, but finally Orlando's news-inspired monthly reading series is back. Returning to its familiar Mills 50 home — but this time, the event will be held outside on the Dirty Laundry event area — Tuesday's return features Amy Watkins, Teege Braune, John King and Rachael Tillman reading work ripped from the headlines, so to speak. Rotating hosting duties this time around will be assumed by Loose Lips creator and original host Tod Caviness.

8 p.m., Lil Indies, 1046 N. Mills Ave., burrowpress.com, free.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Zoé

Lest ye think it's all reggaeton dominating the pop charts in Mexico, behold Zoé! The quartet have been weaving bewitching synth-rock for more than two decades and are rating to bring the sounds of new album Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia (produced by Craig Silvey, who's worked with Arcade Fire) to North American audiences. You build a dumb wall, you end up keeping awesomeness like this out — just sayin'.

8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, houseofblues.com, $45.50-$110.

ONGOING:

Through Sept. 26

Lasting Impressions 3D

A new twist on the high-tech immersive art trend as works by the likes of Renoir and Van Gogh are rendered enormous by bleeding-edge 3D LED and paired with music from Debussy, Ravel, Piaf, Aznavour and more. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$192.

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:

Sept. 4–Dec. 31

reVision: Seeing by Hand

The Florida Sculptors Guild presents an exhibition of "touchable" sculpture, providing a tactile element to experiencing art. Casselberry Art House, 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, floridasculptorsguild.org, free. n

Through Nov. 7

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e

Depictions of women in art during the Edo period of Japan, consisting of over 50 woodblock prints. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org, $5.

Through Nov. 7

Ephemeral: American Impressionists and the Influence of Japan

A companion to the Floating Beauty exhibit, Ephemeral presents the work of a group of second-wave French expressionists who took considerable influence from Japanese woodblock prints. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org, $5.

Through Oct. 2

I Found the Silence

A solo exhibition from award-winning international photographer Martin Stranka of recent works delving into the concept of inner peace. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Oct. 2

Present Tense

Snap and the Analog Photography Film Exhibition present new works of film photography featuring shots by Michelle De Rose, Nika De Carlo and more. Film is still alive! Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Sept. 4-24

Kristy Lee Presents: Collin Margerum & Natalie Diienno

Mills curator Lee presents photography from Diienno and drawings from Margerum, both Central Florida artists. Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave,, millsgalleryorlando.com, free.

Through Sept. 30

Out of the Vault

Experience this deep dive into the permanent collections of the UCF gallery, from Doris Leeper and Robert Rauschenberg to masks from Africa. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu, free.

Through Dec. 31

Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future: A Celebration of Hannibal Square

A photographic look at the history of Hannibal Square's African American community from 1900 to the present day. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 West New England Avenue, Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org, free.