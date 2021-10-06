Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley 

Our editors’ selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Super Gay Wednesday Pride Kick-Off

Come Out With Pride grand marshal Blue Star hosts a kickoff party at her Church Street clubhouse. 7 p.m., Haos on Church, 123 W. Church St., haosonchurch.com, $11.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Harry Styles

Styles' "one direction" is for you to get vaxxed. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36.50-$156.

Frontyard Festival: Ziggy Marley

A tribute to his legendary father. 7:30 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $46-$101.50.

Oct. 7-8

Phantasmagoria XII: Dark Carnival

Local Victorian horror troupe return with new tales of terror. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $26-$37.

Oct. 7-10

Jungle Book

Mowgli, Baloo and the gang star in this Orlando Ballet production of Rudyard Kipling's tale. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoballet.org, $24-$490.

Friday, Oct. 8

Maluma

Latin pop megastar headlines the Amway ahead of his wax doppelgänger taking up permanent residence at Icon Park. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $50.50-$1,001.50.

Manchester Orchestra

The Orchestra return to Orlando as a full band this time. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $28-$65.

Spoon Dogs

Mother Juno and Bacon Grease open up this locals-only affair. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $7.

Oct. 8-9

Icons

Emotions Dance puts on an evening of dance honoring legendary women in popular music. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, emotionsdance.org, $25-$30.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Come Out With Pride

A full day of LGBTQIA+ celebration, with two parades, a festival, fireworks and more. Noon-9:30 p.m., Lake Eola Park, downtown Orlando, comeoutwithpride.org, free-$125.

The Monkees

The original as-seen-on-TV boy band hits the road one last time. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $45-$75.

PechaKucha v. 30

Local movers and shakers dish. 6 & 9 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, drphillipscenter.org, $23-$28.

Thomas Flippin

All-star contemporary classical guitarist plays whatever the hell he wants. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $12.50-$80.

Trevor Noah

Daily Show host Noah should have a lot to say about our worst timeline. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36.50-$96.50.

WJRR Earthday Birthday

Shinedown, Fozzy, Beartooth and more! 11 a.m., Tinker Field, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, $40-$175.

Monday, Oct. 11

An Evening of Mozart

7 p.m. Monday, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org, $15-$54.

Ongoing:

Oct. 8-17

The Addams Family

Musical based on Charles Addams' proto-gothic family. The Ritz Theater/WDPAC, 201 Magnolia Ave., Sanford, ritztheatersanford.com, $20-$27.

Through Oct. 17

The Book of Merman

Two Mormon missionaries show up at Ethel Merman's door. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org, $36-$45.

Through Oct. 17

Clue

Play based on the cult 1985 black comedy film based on the board game. Athens Theater, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com, $26-$31.

Through Oct. 16

Every Brilliant Thing

Laughter is the antidote to all things in this story of resilience and joy. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org, $28-$56.

Through Oct. 31

Halloween Horror Nights

Universal's Halloween centerpiece event returns for a landmark 30th year. Universal Orlando Resort, 6000 Universal Blvd., universalorlando.com, $71-$285.

Through Oct. 31

Howl-O-Scream

The Busch Gardens Tampa Halloween mainstay comes to thrill and chill Orlando for the first time. SeaWorld, 7007 Sea World Drive, seaworld.com, $42-$130.

Through Nov. 1

In the Heights

Blockbuster musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda comes to Winter Park via Breakthrough — in their brand-new Aloma Avenue home. Breakthrough Theatre, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $25.

Oct. 8-24

Looped

Hilarious look at actress Tallulah Bankhead attempting to record a single line of dialogue. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $20-$35.

Oct. 9-31

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

One-man take on the supernatural misfortunes of Ichabod Crane. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $15-$35.

Through Oct. 10

Nine, the Musical

Central Florida Vocal Arts presents an adaptation of Fellini's 8 1⁄2. Goldman Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., centralfloridavocalarts.org, $25-$30.

Through Oct. 24

A Year With Frog and Toad

Wondrous wanderings of the titular amphibians. Harriett Theatre, Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $20-$52.

Museums + Galleries

Through May 8, 2022

Art Encounters: Ally Is a Verb

Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 9, 2022

As I Am: Exhibition Showcasing Florida-Based Artists With Disabilities

Group show of current Central and North Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

Through Jan. 2, 2022

Cathedrals of Florida

Clyde Butcher's photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida's wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Nov. 5

Celebrating Hispanic Artists and Culture

Honoring the rich diversity of Hispanic/Latinx artists living and creating art in Florida. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org, free.

Through Dec. 31

Common Ground

Sampling of the treasures from the Rollins College Book Arts Collection, mostly around themes of social and environmental issues. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 2, 2022

Connoisseurship & Collecting

Old masters. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Oct. 8-Jan. 22, 2022

Eyewitness

Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free. n