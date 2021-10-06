Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley 

Our editors’ selections of the best stuff to do this week.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Super Gay Wednesday Pride Kick-Off
Come Out With Pride grand marshal Blue Star hosts a kickoff party at her Church Street clubhouse. 7 p.m., Haos on Church, 123 W. Church St., haosonchurch.com, $11.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Harry Styles
Styles' "one direction" is for you to get vaxxed. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36.50-$156.
Frontyard Festival: Ziggy Marley
A tribute to his legendary father. 7:30 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $46-$101.50.
Oct. 7-8
Phantasmagoria XII: Dark Carnival
Local Victorian horror troupe return with new tales of terror. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $26-$37.
Oct. 7-10
Jungle Book
Mowgli, Baloo and the gang star in this Orlando Ballet production of Rudyard Kipling's tale. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoballet.org, $24-$490.
Friday, Oct. 8
Maluma
Latin pop megastar headlines the Amway ahead of his wax doppelgänger taking up permanent residence at Icon Park. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $50.50-$1,001.50.
Manchester Orchestra
The Orchestra return to Orlando as a full band this time. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $28-$65.
Spoon Dogs
Mother Juno and Bacon Grease open up this locals-only affair. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $7.
Oct. 8-9
Icons
Emotions Dance puts on an evening of dance honoring legendary women in popular music. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, emotionsdance.org, $25-$30.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Come Out With Pride
A full day of LGBTQIA+ celebration, with two parades, a festival, fireworks and more. Noon-9:30 p.m., Lake Eola Park, downtown Orlando, comeoutwithpride.org, free-$125.
The Monkees
The original as-seen-on-TV boy band hits the road one last time. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $45-$75.
PechaKucha v. 30
Local movers and shakers dish. 6 & 9 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, drphillipscenter.org, $23-$28.
Thomas Flippin
All-star contemporary classical guitarist plays whatever the hell he wants. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $12.50-$80.
Trevor Noah
Daily Show host Noah should have a lot to say about our worst timeline. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36.50-$96.50.
WJRR Earthday Birthday
Shinedown, Fozzy, Beartooth and more! 11 a.m., Tinker Field, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, $40-$175.
Monday, Oct. 11
An Evening of Mozart
7 p.m. Monday, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org, $15-$54.
Ongoing:
Oct. 8-17
The Addams Family
Musical based on Charles Addams' proto-gothic family. The Ritz Theater/WDPAC, 201 Magnolia Ave., Sanford, ritztheatersanford.com, $20-$27.
Through Oct. 17
The Book of Merman
Two Mormon missionaries show up at Ethel Merman's door. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org, $36-$45.
Through Oct. 17
Clue
Play based on the cult 1985 black comedy film based on the board game. Athens Theater, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com, $26-$31.
Through Oct. 16
Every Brilliant Thing
Laughter is the antidote to all things in this story of resilience and joy. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org, $28-$56.
Through Oct. 31
Halloween Horror Nights
Universal's Halloween centerpiece event returns for a landmark 30th year. Universal Orlando Resort, 6000 Universal Blvd., universalorlando.com, $71-$285.
Through Oct. 31
Howl-O-Scream
The Busch Gardens Tampa Halloween mainstay comes to thrill and chill Orlando for the first time. SeaWorld, 7007 Sea World Drive, seaworld.com, $42-$130.
Through Nov. 1
In the Heights
Blockbuster musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda comes to Winter Park via Breakthrough — in their brand-new Aloma Avenue home. Breakthrough Theatre, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $25.
Oct. 8-24
Looped
Hilarious look at actress Tallulah Bankhead attempting to record a single line of dialogue. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $20-$35.
Oct. 9-31
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
One-man take on the supernatural misfortunes of Ichabod Crane. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $15-$35.
Through Oct. 10
Nine, the Musical
Central Florida Vocal Arts presents an adaptation of Fellini's 8 1⁄2. Goldman Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., centralfloridavocalarts.org, $25-$30.
Through Oct. 24
A Year With Frog and Toad
Wondrous wanderings of the titular amphibians. Harriett Theatre, Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $20-$52.
Museums + Galleries
Through May 8, 2022
Art Encounters: Ally Is a Verb
Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Jan. 9, 2022
As I Am: Exhibition Showcasing Florida-Based Artists With Disabilities
Group show of current Central and North Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.
Through Jan. 2, 2022
Cathedrals of Florida
Clyde Butcher's photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida's wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
Through Nov. 5
Celebrating Hispanic Artists and Culture
Honoring the rich diversity of Hispanic/Latinx artists living and creating art in Florida. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org, free.
Through Dec. 31
Common Ground
Sampling of the treasures from the Rollins College Book Arts Collection, mostly around themes of social and environmental issues. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Jan. 2, 2022
Connoisseurship & Collecting
Old masters. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
Oct. 8-Jan. 22, 2022
Eyewitness
Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free. n
