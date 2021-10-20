Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 20-26: The Hives, Playboi Carti, Spooky Empire, Bad Religion 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

The Hives

Sometimes you just have to admit that the bands of your youth have become "legacy acts," touring on ever-fainter reflections of their former glamour. At least with Swedish garage-rockers the Hives, you're getting a sweaty, incredible show before everyone involved turns to dust. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $28-$40.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Playboi Carti

Young hip-hop superstar steers his "Narcissist" U.S. tour into the Fairgrounds. 7:30 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $49.95.

Thursday, Oct. 21

12th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Event

Themed exhibit with Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art and an outdoor soiree. 5 p.m., CityArts, orlandoslice.com, $5.

Friday, Oct. 22

Mozart, Barber & Lauridsen: Joy, Hope, Peace

Fall concert from the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra as part of the Frontyard Festival. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., bachfestivalflorida.org, $30-$75.

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24

Spooky Empire

Local horror convention returns with a formidable lineup of guests including wrestler Mick Foley, Lance Henriksen, Kathy Najimy, Robert "Freddy" Englund and a whole host of his onscreen victims, Freddie Prinze Jr. and more. Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive, spookyempire.com, $40-$250.

Sawyer Wreck at Mayhem on Mills

Saturday, Oct. 23

Central Florida Veg Fest

One of the largest and longest-running vegetarian and vegan festivals in the world, the Central Florida Veg Fest returns to roomy Festival Park this fall with dozens of cruelty-free bites alongside a full slate of family-friendly activities. 10 a.m., Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson Street, cfvegfest.org, free.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Dvorák's Postcard "From the New World"

Antonin Dvořák's masterwork as well as James Lee III's "Amer'ican" and Jessie Montgomery's Viola Concerto, performed by the Orlando Phil. 7:30 p.m., Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org, $10-$129.50.

Saturday, Oct. 23

The Secret Agency

Electric ensemble Secret Agent 23 Skidoo combines the highly literate lyrical style of golden age hip-hop with the power of funk.

1 p.m., Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $20.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24

Mount Dora Craft Fair

The downtown streets come alive with shoppers visiting displays from more than 400 craft exhibitors. Sunset Park, 230 W. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora, mtdoracraftfair.com, free.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Bad Religion

Alkaline Trio and War on Women support the venerable Left Coast agit-punkers. May very well be sold out by the time you read this. 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $38-$42.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Calle Orange Festival

Three stages, more than 40 artists, showcasing the diversity of the Hispanic community. Vendors line the streets with everything from hot dogs to pinchos. 11 a.m., 425 N. Orange Ave., downtown Orlando, calleorange.com, $18.

Sunday, Oct. 24

8th Annual Florida Jerk Festival

Top-level Caribbean food festival with live performances from Third World, Baby Cham, Nadia Batson and Pumpa. 2 p.m., Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St., floridajerkfestival.com, $40-$150.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Mayhem on Mills

Mayhem on ... Virginia? Local indie wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills is holding their "Halloween Horror Fights" at Ten10 Brewing for the first time. The stacked card features Sawyer Wreck, Troy Hollywood and Jamie Lynn Senegal. 4 p.m., Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive, facebook.com/mayhemonmills, $20.

Monday, Oct. 25

AI Rhythm Evolution

NYC-based percussionist Lisa Pegher comes to Timucua with a new performance combining percussion and electronics themed around artificial intelligence. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $12.50-$25.

Through Oct. 24

First Date

Musical comedy that lays bare all the little triumphs and tragedies of the dreaded first date. Main Stage Theatre, Theatre UCF, 12488 Centaurus Blvd., arts.cah.ucf.edu, $25.

Through Nov. 1

In the Heights

Blockbuster musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) comes to Winter Park. Breakthrough Theatre, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $25.

Through Oct. 24

Looped

Intriguing look at silver screen star Tallulah Bankhead attempting to nail a single line of dialogue. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $20-$35.

Through Oct. 31

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

One-man take on the supernatural misfortunes of Ichabod Crane. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $15-$35.

Through Nov. 6

Nosferatu

A theatrical reboot of the seminal vampire tale as an immersive encounter with the undead. Renaissance Theatre, 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $20-$25.

Oct. 22-31

Rent

Locals Celebration Theatre Co. take on this iconic musical juggernaut. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., celebrationtheatreco.com, $14.75-$44.75.