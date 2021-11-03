Things to do in Orlando, Nov. 3-9: Denzel Curry, Tinashe, David Dondero, Trombone Shorty, Marc Anthony 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Orlando Story Club

A group of Orlando's most savvy yarn-spinners, chosen by the luck of the draw, tell tales on the theme of "Cutting My Teeth." 7 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com, $5.

Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 3–4

Orlando Film Festival

The Orlando Film Festival returns to in-person programming with a packed roster of independent feature films, documentaries and shorts. CMX Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave., offvirtual.com, prices vary per screening.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Denzel Curry, Tinashe

Even us non-UCF students benefit from this year's UCF Homecoming Concert Knight: For just over $20 you can see hip-hop firebrand Curry and cutting-edge R&B singer Tinashe. 8 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $25.

Thursday, Nov. 4

David Dondero

Intimate masterclass-level concert from the musician NPR called "one of the best living songwriters." 8 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $7.

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 4–5

Symphonic Disney: The Most Magical Music on Earth

CFCArts Symphony Orchestra give classic Disney themes and tunes the symphonic treatment. Northland Church, 530 Dog Track Road, cfcarts.com, $10-$25.

click to enlarge image courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

Trombone Shorty

Friday, Nov. 5

Frontyard Festival: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

New Orleans jazz standard-bearer Trombone Shorty brings his Orleans Avenue ensemble to town for a Frontyard show as part of a quick swing of Southern dates. 7:30 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$99.50.

Friday, Nov. 5

Orlando House Music Party

Andre Mack, Todd Love, Mr. Mogembo and TL Smooth spin classic house music into the wee hours. 9:30 p.m., Sky Lounge at Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., eventbrite.com, free.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5–7

Orlando Greek Festival

Three days' worth of Greek food, dancing, entertainment, education and more. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland, orlandogreekfest.com, free.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Fox Fest

After a two-year hiatus, Rollins College's live-music blowout Fox Fest is back, with a very in-demand headliner in the form of Orlando hip-hop collective seeyousoon. 6 p.m., Bush Lawn, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, wprk.org, free-$10.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Hochman, Brahms & Sibelius

The Orlando Phil performs in Winter Park with a guest turn from pianist Benjamin Hochman. 7:30 p.m., Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org, $10-$129.50.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Marc Anthony

It's a sure sign of a weird year that a top-shelf booking like cantante Marc Anthony headlining an Orlando show came out of seemingly nowhere. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $61-$799.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 6-7

Fall Fiesta in the Park

This biannual block party brings vendors, entertainment, food and more to downtown's fave park. 10 a.m., Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., fiestainthepark.com, free.

photo courtesy the artist

LEYA

Tuesday, Nov. 9

In-Between Series: Leya

One of the most cutting-edge In-Between bookings yet this year in the form of mind-blowing harp-violin duo Leya. Early show, so you have no excuse to miss this one. 7:30 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., timucua.com, $5.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Mvtant, Lunacy

Fantastic bill of young and cold dark-electronic talent, both touring — Mvtant and Lunacy — and local — Mother Juno. 9 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $8.

Through Nov. 7

Tootsie

Musical comedy based on Dustin Hoffman's gender-bending 1982 film brought you by Fairwinds Broadway. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $44.50-$114.50.