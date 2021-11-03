Things to do in Orlando, Nov. 3-9: Denzel Curry, Tinashe, David Dondero, Trombone Shorty, Marc Anthony 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Orlando Story Club
A group of Orlando's most savvy yarn-spinners, chosen by the luck of the draw, tell tales on the theme of "Cutting My Teeth." 7 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com, $5.
Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 3–4
Orlando Film Festival
The Orlando Film Festival returns to in-person programming with a packed roster of independent feature films, documentaries and shorts. CMX Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave., offvirtual.com, prices vary per screening.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Denzel Curry, Tinashe
Even us non-UCF students benefit from this year's UCF Homecoming Concert Knight: For just over $20 you can see hip-hop firebrand Curry and cutting-edge R&B singer Tinashe. 8 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $25.
Thursday, Nov. 4
David Dondero
Intimate masterclass-level concert from the musician NPR called "one of the best living songwriters." 8 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $7.
Thursday-Friday, Nov. 4–5
Symphonic Disney: The Most Magical Music on Earth
CFCArts Symphony Orchestra give classic Disney themes and tunes the symphonic treatment. Northland Church, 530 Dog Track Road, cfcarts.com, $10-$25.
Friday, Nov. 5
Frontyard Festival: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
New Orleans jazz standard-bearer Trombone Shorty brings his Orleans Avenue ensemble to town for a Frontyard show as part of a quick swing of Southern dates. 7:30 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$99.50.
Friday, Nov. 5
Orlando House Music Party
Andre Mack, Todd Love, Mr. Mogembo and TL Smooth spin classic house music into the wee hours. 9:30 p.m., Sky Lounge at Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., eventbrite.com, free.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5–7
Orlando Greek Festival
Three days' worth of Greek food, dancing, entertainment, education and more. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland, orlandogreekfest.com, free.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Fox Fest
After a two-year hiatus, Rollins College's live-music blowout Fox Fest is back, with a very in-demand headliner in the form of Orlando hip-hop collective seeyousoon. 6 p.m., Bush Lawn, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, wprk.org, free-$10.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Hochman, Brahms & Sibelius
The Orlando Phil performs in Winter Park with a guest turn from pianist Benjamin Hochman. 7:30 p.m., Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org, $10-$129.50.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Marc Anthony
It's a sure sign of a weird year that a top-shelf booking like cantante Marc Anthony headlining an Orlando show came out of seemingly nowhere. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $61-$799.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 6-7
Fall Fiesta in the Park
This biannual block party brings vendors, entertainment, food and more to downtown's fave park. 10 a.m., Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., fiestainthepark.com, free.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
In-Between Series: Leya
One of the most cutting-edge In-Between bookings yet this year in the form of mind-blowing harp-violin duo Leya. Early show, so you have no excuse to miss this one. 7:30 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., timucua.com, $5.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Mvtant, Lunacy
Fantastic bill of young and cold dark-electronic talent, both touring — Mvtant and Lunacy — and local — Mother Juno. 9 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $8.
Through Nov. 7
Tootsie
Musical comedy based on Dustin Hoffman's gender-bending 1982 film brought you by Fairwinds Broadway. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $44.50-$114.50.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.