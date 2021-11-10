Things to do in Orlando, Nov. 10-16: EDC, Orlando Beer Festival, Whitney Cummings, Lil Gnar, Air Supply, ZZ Top 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Mac McAnally

Nashville insider and award-winning songwriter and producer steps into the spotlight. 8 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $50-$300.

ZZ Top

Legendary blues-rock trio ZZ Top come to town, valiantly soldiering on after the untimely passing of bassist Dusty Hill. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $47.50-$98.50.

Friday, Nov. 12

Air Supply

Multi-platinum classic rockers bring a bag overflowing with radio hits to the Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$222.76.

Future Bartenderz

Weirdo local performance art-as-rock spectacle act celebrates the long-awaited arrival of their vinyl LP, joined by locals Bacon Grease, Fatties and KT Kink. 9 p.m., Uncle Lou's, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $10.

click to enlarge photo by Matthew Moyer

Future Bartenderz, Friday at Uncle Lou's

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-14

Art Under the Stars

The Maitland Rotary Art Festival has been entertaining Central Florida residents and visitors since 1976. Lake Lily Park, 701 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland, maitlandrotaryartfestival.org, free.

EDC Orlando 2021

Tenth iteration of this bonkers Orlando mega dance-music festival, featuring headliners Tiesto, Paul van Dyk, Kygo, Vintage Culture and Zedd. Noon, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $99.99-$409.99.

Nov. 12-20

Sweat

Gritty look at the residents of a Pennsylvania town dealing with factory shutdowns. Annie Russell Theatre, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu, $20.

Nov. 12-21

Welcome to the Moon and Other One Acts

Evening of works from Tony- and Oscar-winning writer John Patrick Shanley. Black Box Theatre, Theatre UCF, 12488 Centaurus Blvd., arts.cah.ucf.edu, $25.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Bongus

Unpredictable local free-jazz armada takes over Stardust. Last time we saw them, they made a tuba look cool. Argument settled. 8 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $5.

click to enlarge photo by Brandon Henry

Lil Gnar, Sunday at Soundbar

Cows 'N Cabs

This country-themed fall festival features mini-dish tastings from 25 gourmet restaurants, paired with more than 200 wines, craft beers and cocktails. VIP ticketholders get entry an hour early and access to a reserved seating area. This year's event benefits the After-School All-Stars and the 4Roots Farm. 7 p.m., Central Park West Meadow, Winter Park, cowsncabs.com, $140-$240.

Orlando Beer Fest

True, you can enjoy unlimited samples from Florida breweries. But if you're only coming to Orlando Beer Fest for the beer, you're missing out on half the fun. After a few (dozen) samples, you'll be ready to hit up the food truck pod, where there's something for every taste. Autumn Saturdays, of course, mean college football, and we won't leave sports fans stranded: There'll be a big inflatable screen showing the games. VIP guests get to enter at noon, two hours ahead of general admission, but we suggest getting there early even if you have a GA ticket; the line wraps around the corner every year. That's just what happens when you host the best beer fest in town. 2-5 p.m., Orlando Festival Park, 2911 Robinson St., orlandobeerfestival.com, $40-$80

Whitney Cummings

Comedian Cummings brings her "Touch Me" stand-up tour back through Florida. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $37.50-$43.50.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14

Maker Faire Orlando

Check out a dazzling spectrum of Orlando-area creativity and ingenuity from over 200 exhibitors and displays. 10 a.m., Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, makerfaireorlando.com, $15-$20.

Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair

Nurseries and vendors from around Florida tout their green & leafy wares at this event. 9 a.m., Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora, mountdoraplantandgardenfair.com, free.

Saturday-Tuesday, Nov. 13-16

Central Florida Jewish Film Festival

Cinematic celebration of the Jewish experience across genre. Bonus: a special menu courtesy of the Enzian kitchen for the duration of the event. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, prices vary per screening.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Café Tacvba

Mexico's leading alternative rock band make a rare Orlando headlining appearance. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $45-$85.

James Taylor, Jackson Browne

Mellow vibes are on order from two of the best in the game. Feels like this show has been rescheduled approximately 300 times. 7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $59.50-$300.

Lil Gnar

New trap heavyweight Gnar just debuted a Squid Game-themed music video ("Skelly"); check him out in the flesh in downtown Orlando. 7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., eventbrite.com, $25–$125.

Monday, Nov. 15

OPO Brass Present Operatic and Symphonic Favorites

The Orlando Philharmonic's brass contingent tackles work by Strauss and Mussorgsky. 7 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org, $15-$54.