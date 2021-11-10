Things to do in Orlando, Nov. 10-16: EDC, Orlando Beer Festival, Whitney Cummings, Lil Gnar, Air Supply, ZZ Top 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Mac McAnally
Nashville insider and award-winning songwriter and producer steps into the spotlight. 8 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $50-$300.
ZZ Top
Legendary blues-rock trio ZZ Top come to town, valiantly soldiering on after the untimely passing of bassist Dusty Hill. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $47.50-$98.50.
Friday, Nov. 12
Air Supply
Multi-platinum classic rockers bring a bag overflowing with radio hits to the Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$222.76.
Future Bartenderz
Weirdo local performance art-as-rock spectacle act celebrates the long-awaited arrival of their vinyl LP, joined by locals Bacon Grease, Fatties and KT Kink. 9 p.m., Uncle Lou's, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $10.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-14
Art Under the Stars
The Maitland Rotary Art Festival has been entertaining Central Florida residents and visitors since 1976. Lake Lily Park, 701 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland, maitlandrotaryartfestival.org, free.
EDC Orlando 2021
Tenth iteration of this bonkers Orlando mega dance-music festival, featuring headliners Tiesto, Paul van Dyk, Kygo, Vintage Culture and Zedd. Noon, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $99.99-$409.99.
Nov. 12-20
Sweat
Gritty look at the residents of a Pennsylvania town dealing with factory shutdowns. Annie Russell Theatre, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu, $20.
Nov. 12-21
Welcome to the Moon and Other One Acts
Evening of works from Tony- and Oscar-winning writer John Patrick Shanley. Black Box Theatre, Theatre UCF, 12488 Centaurus Blvd., arts.cah.ucf.edu, $25.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Bongus
Unpredictable local free-jazz armada takes over Stardust. Last time we saw them, they made a tuba look cool. Argument settled. 8 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $5.
Cows 'N Cabs
This country-themed fall festival features mini-dish tastings from 25 gourmet restaurants, paired with more than 200 wines, craft beers and cocktails. VIP ticketholders get entry an hour early and access to a reserved seating area. This year's event benefits the After-School All-Stars and the 4Roots Farm. 7 p.m., Central Park West Meadow, Winter Park, cowsncabs.com, $140-$240.
Orlando Beer Fest
True, you can enjoy unlimited samples from Florida breweries. But if you're only coming to Orlando Beer Fest for the beer, you're missing out on half the fun. After a few (dozen) samples, you'll be ready to hit up the food truck pod, where there's something for every taste. Autumn Saturdays, of course, mean college football, and we won't leave sports fans stranded: There'll be a big inflatable screen showing the games. VIP guests get to enter at noon, two hours ahead of general admission, but we suggest getting there early even if you have a GA ticket; the line wraps around the corner every year. That's just what happens when you host the best beer fest in town. 2-5 p.m., Orlando Festival Park, 2911 Robinson St., orlandobeerfestival.com, $40-$80
Whitney Cummings
Comedian Cummings brings her "Touch Me" stand-up tour back through Florida. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $37.50-$43.50.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14
Maker Faire Orlando
Check out a dazzling spectrum of Orlando-area creativity and ingenuity from over 200 exhibitors and displays. 10 a.m., Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, makerfaireorlando.com, $15-$20.
Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair
Nurseries and vendors from around Florida tout their green & leafy wares at this event. 9 a.m., Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora, mountdoraplantandgardenfair.com, free.
Saturday-Tuesday, Nov. 13-16
Central Florida Jewish Film Festival
Cinematic celebration of the Jewish experience across genre. Bonus: a special menu courtesy of the Enzian kitchen for the duration of the event. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, prices vary per screening.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Café Tacvba
Mexico's leading alternative rock band make a rare Orlando headlining appearance. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $45-$85.
James Taylor, Jackson Browne
Mellow vibes are on order from two of the best in the game. Feels like this show has been rescheduled approximately 300 times. 7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $59.50-$300.
Lil Gnar
New trap heavyweight Gnar just debuted a Squid Game-themed music video ("Skelly"); check him out in the flesh in downtown Orlando. 7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., eventbrite.com, $25–$125.
Monday, Nov. 15
OPO Brass Present Operatic and Symphonic Favorites
The Orlando Philharmonic's brass contingent tackles work by Strauss and Mussorgsky. 7 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org, $15-$54.
