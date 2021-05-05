Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + ‘Three Amigos’ 

Our selections of the best events this week

Wednesday, May 5

Frontyard Festival: Big Gigantic

Sax and percussion mixes with superlatively programmed electronics courtesy of this Colorado duo who have played Coachella and Lollapalooza ... and now the Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., $39.50-$75. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Wednesday, May 5

The Plaza Picture Show: Three Amigos!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and help rustle up some coin for the Enzian Theater during this outdoor screening of the 1980s buddy comedy featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase. 7:30 p.m., $10-$80. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Friday, May 7

Frontyard Festival: Orlando Gay Chorus: One Nation, Indivisible

Local LGBTQ+ chorus explores their take on Americana with an evening of songcraft through decades of popular music, from Irving Berlin to Pink. 7 p.m., $24.50-$29.50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday-Sunday, May 7-9

Baby Owl Shower

Celebrate the newly-arrived owl bbs — some years as many as 100 — at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey's annual Baby Owl Shower. Admission to the Center is free over the weekend of the Shower, but you are encouraged to donate a gift. (It's gauche to go to a baby shower without a gift, you understand.) Virtual events are planned too. 10 a.m., free with items from wish list. Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, 1101 Audubon Way, Maitland, cbop.audubon.org

Saturday, May 8

Frontyard Festival: An Evening with Kevin Smith

Filmmaker, podcaster and Orlando restaurateur (the Mooby's pop-up in Icon Park) Kevin invites you to join him on the Frontyard. Smith is not a comedian per se, though he can be wickedly funny, so expect a freewheeling journey through his mind, with plenty of pop-culture ephemera tossed in the mix. 7:30 p.m., $35-$150. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, May 8

Paws in the Park

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando brings back their annual benefit blowout for a 27th year, featuring lure courses for dogs of all sizes, photo stations, a doggy fun zone, a costume contest, vendor marketplace, food trucks and all manner of Pet Alliance merch. 10 a.m., free. Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, petallianceorlando.org

Saturday, May 8

Tïesto

The world-famous DJ and producer has been an EDM mainstay for several decades, and not even coronavirus can stop that (apparently). The Vanguard continues to be a downtown Orlando hotspot in more ways than one, offering temperature checks and gentle encouragement of mask-wearing at indoors dance music shows while the world is in the middle of a rager of its own. 9 p.m., $35-$120. The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live

Saturday, May 8

We the Kings

Bradenton's finest We the Kings, plus Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and We're Wolves all throw down at the outdoor stage at downtown's Ace Cafe. 4:30 p.m., $25-$50. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com

Sunday, May 9

Frontyard Festival: Jazz Brunch: Miles & More

Let members of the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center soundtrack your outdoor brunch with a leisurely dive into the voluminous back catalog of jazz titan Miles Davis. 1 p.m., $25. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

ONGOING:

Through May 9

Chicago

Roxie and Velma slay in the iconic musical. 7:30 p.m., $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Through May 9

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Tony Award-winning musical mines the rich vein of comedy and pageantry in the middle school spelling bee, following six preteens as they face off in the "spelling championship of a lifetime." $39.50. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, drphillipscenter.org

MUSEUMS+GALLERIES:

Through Dec. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through June 30

Black Mary

Powerful photo series by journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika that reimagines Mary Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination in communities suffering from socioeconomic disparities." Free. Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, ocls.info

Through July 11

Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism

Florida-based contemporary artist Holmes takes you into a world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through May 9

Love & Compassion: Images of Mother and Child

Group exhibition of Floridian artists visually musing on "time-honored themes of motherhood, unconditional love, and sacrifice." $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through May 23

The New Urban Contemporary

Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org

Through June 6

Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson

A survey of mixed media works by legendary African American women artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org n