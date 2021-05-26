Things to do in Orlando, May 26-June 1: Fitz and the Tantrums, Indigo Girls, 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, May 26

Frontyard Festival: Sammy Hagar & the Circle

The Red Rocker's other (not Van Halen), other (not Montrose) musical project plays the second of two nights at the FF. The supergroup also features Jason Bonham and Michael Anthony. 7:30 p.m., $70-$150. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Thursday, May 27

Frontyard Festival: Fitz & the Tantrums

Alt-rockers Fitz head to the FF to show off newest album All the Feels. (Read all about it on page 33.) 7:30 p.m., $40-$75. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, May 28

< Frontyard Festival: Reconnect: A Community Soul Festival

Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion, Carmen Harrell, Yoshi, Nina Skyy, Dayve Stewart and more present a rollicking night of R&B, blues and soul. 8 p.m., $20-$45. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, May 28

Terri Binion

Orlando singer-songwriter icon Binion returns to a local stage with this headlining set in Winter Park. 8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com

Friday-Saturday, May 28-29

Party in the Plaza: Together Again at the O-Town Canteen

If you're still feeling shell-shocked over the past 12 months, Mad Cow Theatre invites you to a very retro opportunity to commiserate via song and performance at this 1940s-vintage USO variety show held outdoors. Held over for a second weekend! 7:30 p.m., $50. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com

Saturday, May 29

Frontyard Festival: Indigo Girls

Alternative-folk heroines the Indigo Girls — the duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — released their 16th album, Look Long, last year and have in the meantime been working on various solo endeavors. This Orlando show will be part of a brief Southern swing that includes a show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

8 p.m., $45-$75. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, May 29

Transmission Sessions

Trotsky's Watercooler, Alien Witch, TTN, Tinnitus Rex and Bongus rampage into Will's, most playing their first show(s) in over a year. 8 p.m., $5. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Museums + Galleries

Through Aug. 29

Creatures in the Margins

As a visual complement to the public library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art and the traits we assign or impute to them. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through July 11

Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism

Florida-based contemporary artist Holmes takes you into a world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Aug. 29

Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories

Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Sept. 19

On Seeing Segovia

Travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain comes in the forms of paintings, drawings and a short story, collected in this exhibit. $6. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through June 6

Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson

A survey of mixed media works by legendary African American women artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org

Through Aug. 29

Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City

Richard Lindner's visions of a bright, erotic New York City by night. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n