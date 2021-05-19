Things to do in Orlando, May 19-25: Wynton Marsalis, Fringe Fest, Foreigner 

Our selections of the best events this week.
Wednesday-Thursday, May 19-20
Frontyard Festival: Foreigner
The classic rockers play Orlando as a warmup for their upcoming tour, so get ready to rock out to the climatic one-two punch of "Cold as Ice" and "Hot Blooded," as well as "I Want to Know What Love Is" and other hits aplenty over two nights. 7:30 p.m., $50-$100. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Thursday, May 20
Third Thursday Gallery Hop
Art takes over downtown Orlando at various spots radiating outward from CityArts. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., downtownartsdistrict.com
Friday, May 21
Frontyard Festival: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet
Jazz titan and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis leads his septet through "The Sounds of Democracy," a program taking in Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane and Marsalis' own Democracy Suite, written in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
8 p.m., $40-$75. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday-Saturday, May 21-22
Party in the Plaza: Together Again at the O-Town Canteen
If you're still feeling shell-shocked over the past 12 months, Mad Cow Theatre invites you to a very retro opportunity to commiserate via song and performance at this 1940s-vintage USO variety show held outdoors. 7:30 p.m., $50. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com
Friday, May 21, and Sunday, May 23
As One
Chamber opera for two voices and string quartet telling the coming-of-age story of a transgender woman. 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, $60.77. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, operaorlando.org
Friday, May 21
On Seeing Segovia: Paintings, Etchings, and Story by Jules André Smith
One hundred years ago, Art Center founder Jules André Smith traveled from Paris to Segovia in the spring of 1921. He recorded his adventure in dozens of drawings, etchings, watercolors, paintings and a witty short story that chronicles his first impressions and experiences in Spain. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m., $5. Exhibition May 22–Sept. 19, $6. Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Saturday, May 22
Florida Field Day
Field day-style games and contests and races from elementary school, but make it weed-themed. 10 a.m., free. Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, floridafieldday.com
Saturday, May 22
Magical Artisan Market
Family-friendly day of shopping with a wealth of wares from laid-off Disney cast members. Noon, free. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com
Saturday, May 22
Frontyard Festival: WMFE Presents: Bringing Mars to Earth
Interstellar edutainment hosted by WMFE space reporter
Brendan Byrne, featuring guest speakers and a dizzying array of sound and vision from the red planet. 7:30 p.m., $20. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Sunday, May 23
Grunge Fest
Celebrate the 1990s — Nirvana, STP — and beyond — The Cult, sure why not? — at this themed night of cover bands. Points awarded for including a Cure tribute, but we're taking back those points for the singer sporting what looks suspiciously like a soul patch on promo photos. 1 p.m., $20-$50. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.,
acecafeusa.com
Sunday, May 23
The Phantom: A Flamenco Story
Phantom of the Opera, but make it flamenco. OK, you've definitely got us interested in this perfect storm of dramatic flair. 4 p.m., $23-$30. Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, alboreadances.com/events
Through May 31
Orlando Fringe Festival
The city's premier celebration of the performing arts returns live and in person. Artists from all over the world travel here to do their thing alongside a host of local heavies. Ticket prices and performance times vary from show to show. Various venues, orlandofringe.org
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.