Things to do in Orlando, May 19-25: Wynton Marsalis, Fringe Fest, Foreigner 

Our selections of the best events this week.

Wednesday-Thursday, May 19-20

Frontyard Festival: Foreigner

The classic rockers play Orlando as a warmup for their upcoming tour, so get ready to rock out to the climatic one-two punch of "Cold as Ice" and "Hot Blooded," as well as "I Want to Know What Love Is" and other hits aplenty over two nights. 7:30 p.m., $50-$100. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Thursday, May 20

Third Thursday Gallery Hop

Art takes over downtown Orlando at various spots radiating outward from CityArts. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., downtownartsdistrict.com

Friday, May 21

Frontyard Festival: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet

Jazz titan and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis leads his septet through "The Sounds of Democracy," a program taking in Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane and Marsalis' own Democracy Suite, written in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

8 p.m., $40-$75. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday-Saturday, May 21-22

Party in the Plaza: Together Again at the O-Town Canteen

If you're still feeling shell-shocked over the past 12 months, Mad Cow Theatre invites you to a very retro opportunity to commiserate via song and performance at this 1940s-vintage USO variety show held outdoors. 7:30 p.m., $50. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com

Friday, May 21, and Sunday, May 23

As One

Chamber opera for two voices and string quartet telling the coming-of-age story of a transgender woman. 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, $60.77. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, operaorlando.org

Friday, May 21

On Seeing Segovia: Paintings, Etchings, and Story by Jules André Smith

One hundred years ago, Art Center founder Jules André Smith traveled from Paris to Segovia in the spring of 1921. He recorded his adventure in dozens of drawings, etchings, watercolors, paintings and a witty short story that chronicles his first impressions and experiences in Spain. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m., $5. Exhibition May 22–Sept. 19, $6. Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

click to enlarge 'Segovia,' Jules André Smith, 1921, watercolor on paper

'On Seeing Segovia' opens at Maitland Art Center Friday night

Saturday, May 22

Florida Field Day

Field day-style games and contests and races from elementary school, but make it weed-themed. 10 a.m., free. Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, floridafieldday.com

Saturday, May 22

Magical Artisan Market

Family-friendly day of shopping with a wealth of wares from laid-off Disney cast members. Noon, free. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com

Saturday, May 22

Frontyard Festival: WMFE Presents: Bringing Mars to Earth

Interstellar edutainment hosted by WMFE space reporter

Brendan Byrne, featuring guest speakers and a dizzying array of sound and vision from the red planet. 7:30 p.m., $20. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Sunday, May 23

Grunge Fest

Celebrate the 1990s — Nirvana, STP — and beyond — The Cult, sure why not? — at this themed night of cover bands. Points awarded for including a Cure tribute, but we're taking back those points for the singer sporting what looks suspiciously like a soul patch on promo photos. 1 p.m., $20-$50. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.,

acecafeusa.com

Sunday, May 23

The Phantom: A Flamenco Story

Phantom of the Opera, but make it flamenco. OK, you've definitely got us interested in this perfect storm of dramatic flair. 4 p.m., $23-$30. Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, alboreadances.com/events

Through May 31

Orlando Fringe Festival

The city's premier celebration of the performing arts returns live and in person. Artists from all over the world travel here to do their thing alongside a host of local heavies. Ticket prices and performance times vary from show to show. Various venues, orlandofringe.org