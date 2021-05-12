Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato, 

Our picks of the best events this week.
Wednesday, May 12
Frontyard Festival: Manchester Orchestra
Atlanta hitmakers Manchester Orchestra play an exclusive acoustic set at the Frontyard. Longer-in-the-tooth Orlando music fans might remember a plucky Manchester Orchestra playing Park Ave CDs back in 2009 — a recording of which is still available. 7:30 p.m., $30-$60. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
May 12-17
Uniquely Ours
Part of the "Bringing Home the Herd" digital performance series, this show mixes and connects gospel, jazz, hip-hop and musical theater. $12. Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com
Thursday, May 13
Corks and Forks
A gala evening of food, entertainment and beverages of the "spirited" variety at the venue on Lake Lily. 6 p.m., $45. Maitland Civic Center, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland, corksandforksmaitland.com
May 13-June 13
Five Course Love
Five restaurants, three actors, 15 characters are the ingredients in this deliciously good Off-Broadway musical comedy. $20-$45. Winter Park
Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
Friday, May 14
Daniel Donato
Young "cosmic country" artist Donato conjures up the spirits of Workingman's Dead and the Flying Burrito Bros as he rambles in to Will's. 8 p.m., $12. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Friday, May 14
Frontyard Festival: Iliza Shlesinger
You may know buzzy comedian Shlesinger from her book Girl Logic, her TV show Truth and Iliza, her stand-up specials for Netflix (Elder Millennial in 2018 and Unveiled in 2019) or her winning stint on Last Comic Standing. Now she heads to Orlando to make the Frontyard Festival her own. 7 p.m., $39.50-$165. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
May 14-30
Once
Musical version of the film about the ups and downs of two Dublin musicians and the songs that unite them. $24-$36. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Sunday, May 16
Frontyard Festival: The Sh-Booms
Young Orlando soul rebels play a rare daytime (and outdoors, for that matter) set as part of the Frontyard Festival's musical Sunday brunch gig series. 1 p.m., $15. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Tuesday, May 18
Hirepalooza Virtual Job Fair
Connect with Central Florida's top employers and discover hundreds of open jobs at this virtual event. 9 a.m., free; orlandojobs.com
