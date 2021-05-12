Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato, 

Our picks of the best events this week.

Wednesday, May 12

Frontyard Festival: Manchester Orchestra

Atlanta hitmakers Manchester Orchestra play an exclusive acoustic set at the Frontyard. Longer-in-the-tooth Orlando music fans might remember a plucky Manchester Orchestra playing Park Ave CDs back in 2009 — a recording of which is still available. 7:30 p.m., $30-$60. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

May 12-17

Uniquely Ours

Part of the "Bringing Home the Herd" digital performance series, this show mixes and connects gospel, jazz, hip-hop and musical theater. $12. Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com

Thursday, May 13

Corks and Forks

A gala evening of food, entertainment and beverages of the "spirited" variety at the venue on Lake Lily. 6 p.m., $45. Maitland Civic Center, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland, corksandforksmaitland.com

May 13-June 13

Five Course Love

Five restaurants, three actors, 15 characters are the ingredients in this deliciously good Off-Broadway musical comedy. $20-$45. Winter Park

Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org

Friday, May 14

Daniel Donato

Young "cosmic country" artist Donato conjures up the spirits of Workingman's Dead and the Flying Burrito Bros as he rambles in to Will's. 8 p.m., $12. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday, May 14

Frontyard Festival: Iliza Shlesinger

You may know buzzy comedian Shlesinger from her book Girl Logic, her TV show Truth and Iliza, her stand-up specials for Netflix (Elder Millennial in 2018 and Unveiled in 2019) or her winning stint on Last Comic Standing. Now she heads to Orlando to make the Frontyard Festival her own. 7 p.m., $39.50-$165. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

May 14-30

Once

Musical version of the film about the ups and downs of two Dublin musicians and the songs that unite them. $24-$36. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Sunday, May 16

Frontyard Festival: The Sh-Booms

Young Orlando soul rebels play a rare daytime (and outdoors, for that matter) set as part of the Frontyard Festival's musical Sunday brunch gig series. 1 p.m., $15. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Tuesday, May 18

Hirepalooza Virtual Job Fair

Connect with Central Florida's top employers and discover hundreds of open jobs at this virtual event. 9 a.m., free; orlandojobs.com