Things to do in Orlando, March 9-15: Billy Joel, Touche Amore, Grandson, Steel Pulse, Modern English 

click to enlarge photo by Matthew Moyer

Korine at Will's Pub, Thursday, March 10

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, March 10

Korine

Philadelphian synth-pop duo make a long-overdue return to Orlando. With a maximal heartbreak-pop sensibility born by shimmering electronics, these two never fail to dazzle. And local Moondragon is playing one of his last shows here before he moves. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15

Friday, March 11

Colin Quinn

Get off my lawn, you damn kids. 7 p.m. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40





click to enlarge courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

Colin Quinn at the Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, on Friday, March 11

Saturday, March 12

Afroman

So, in the year 2000 (remember when Y2K was going to be the end of days? Good times) a Californian rapper released the quasi-novelty track "Because I Got High." It became an unlikely radio hit, but it's aged in an oddly dignified way — think "Just a Friend" vs. "I Wish" — and ... lost our train of thought. Solid song, should be a solid show. 8 p.m., West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, drinkatwestend.com, $15

Billy Joel

Even if you're not a devotee of the ivory-tinkling blue-collar anthems of the "Piano Man," it's still an impressive "get" that the comeback concert for Camping World Stadium is Billy Joel. And "We Didn't Start the Fire" sounds more prophetic than ever. Sigh. 8 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, $49.50-$189.50

Members of the Juilliard String Quartet

The Juilliard String Quartet members celebrate their 75th anniversary season with a rich feast of programs that honor the mission established by the founding members: "to play new works as if they were established masterpieces and established masterpieces as if they were new." 7:30 p.m., Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org, $40-$75

Sunday, March 13

Foreigner

Last time they were here, Foreigner played the Frontyard Festival right outside the Dr. Phillips Center. This time they're venturing inside and making the Walt Disney Theater's walls ring with the sound of prime radio rock like "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Feels Like the First Time." 7:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$150

Modern English

OG Brit post-punk maestros and unlikely hitmakers Modern English steer their latest full-album tour — this time 1982's After the Snow gets the royal treatment — into downtown Orlando. Watch out for rumbles between the fans who came to hear "Melt With You" and the freaks who just want "Sixteen Days/Gathering Dust." 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20

Mother Juno

Local synth-punk berserker Mother Juno is heading out on an East Coast tour, the first leg of which also features New York's disorienting X-Harlow. The trek kicks off at Stardust before heading north and spreading the good (bad) word. 9 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $10

Overkill

It's always struck us as strange that Megadeth "made it," while New Jersey thrash overlords Overkill — save for a couple of Headbangers Ball staples — never got the success they deserved. Bobby Blitz's hair-raising shriek alone ... Anyway, from top to bottom this bill is a scorcher, with Prong, Exmortus and Cultus Black along for the ride. 6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $25-$65

Steel Pulse

Britain's agit-reggae godfathers Steel Pulse came up in the late '70s, with a righteous and in-your-face attack that was a cry of rage against an ugly undercurrent of racism and nationalism that was bubbling up to the surface in their home country. Sound familiar? 6 p.m., Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com, $30-$45





click to enlarge photo by Nick Fancher

Touche Amore at The Social, Monday, March 14

Monday, March 14

Body Shop

The duo of Kit Dee and Sam Crow — Body Shop — mark the release of their new live cassette full of smoldering, angular post-punk with this show, also featuring Tampa's Lamb Chop (highly recommended!), the Cradle and Frank Consent. 8 p.m., Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $5

Touché Amoré

Thanks to tour sponsorship from the Brooklyn Vegan music blog (conflict of interest! Joking), Orlando is the only Florida destination on Los Angeles' post-hardcore ragers Touché Amoré's North American trek. Expect plenty of songs from their latest release, 2020's Lament.

7 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25

Tuesday, March 15

Baroness

Omicron-rescheduled "Evening With Baroness" sees the metallers playing an intimate show at Will's — with no opener and a setlist chosen by fans via online voting. Perhaps this concept will catch on with other bands? 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $60

Dream Theater

Progressive-metal lords Dream Theater land on Universal Property as part of their Top of the World tour, showcasing the album View From the Top of the World, which they wrote at their studio-compound during the early stages of the pandemic. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $37-$77

Grandson

Platinum-selling, Tom Morello-endorsed musician Grandson eschews the arenas he's playing with Imagine Dragons and Avril Lavigne to be closer to his fans in smaller venues on this "Death of a Tour" tour. Grandson will probably be at Amway next time, so take heed. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $22-$30

THEATER :

Through April 10

Gorgeous

Donald Rupe's 2017 "quirky, offensive and over-the-top" Orlando Fringe hit — loosely based on cult-classic comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous — now expanded into a full-length show with Blake Aburn reprising his role as Svedka Stolichnaya. Renaissance Theatre, 415 Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $25

March 12

The Great Divorce

C.S. Lewis (known for the Chronicles of Narnia series and The Screwtape Letters) lays out a mesmerizing fantasy about heaven, hell and the choice between with his signature wit, brought to life by the Fellowship for Performing Arts. 4 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., fpatheatre.com, $49-$75

March 9-April 2

Much Ado About Nothing

"When I said I would die a bachelor, I did not think I should live till I were married." Lies and deceit threaten to bring lovers together or tear them apart in Shakespeare's sharp-tongued romantic comedy. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org, $22-$56

ART EXHIBITIONS :

Through April 3

Line, Color, Shapes, and Other Stories: Abstract Art Selections from the Permanent Collection

Examines how structural elements of representation contextualize abstract artists' intentions in artmaking through a modern and contemporary lens. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through May 8

The Recollections of Doretha Hair Truesdell: Alfred Hair and the Florida Highwaymen

See the beginnings of this vibrant community of artists through the eyes of Doretha Hair Truesdell, widow of Highwaymen founder Alfred Hair. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6

Through March 20

Radical: Abstract Art From the Orlando Museum of Art Collection

Includes a number of prominent mid-20th-century artists such as Morris Louis, Helen Frankenthaler, John Chamberlain, and Jules Olitski, whose careers were established when abstraction was at its apogee. Also included are works by the generations of artists who followed them up to the present, including Chie Fueki and Ursula Von Rydingsvard. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20

Through May 30

Contemporary Expressions: Prints from Flying Horse Editions

A survey of limited-edition prints, artist books and printed objects (1996–2021) from over 60 internationally renowned artists, including Diana Al-Hadid, Odili Donald Odita, Will Cotton, David Humphrey, Chakaia Booker, James Sienna, Luis Gispert, Inka Essenhigh, Jiha Moon and Mark Thomas Gibson, engaging patrons with a dialogue about perception and understanding. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.com, $5

Through April 17

Impressions of Life: Joža Uprka

Joza Uprka (1861-1940) produced charming rural scenes that documented the vanishing customs and costumes of the Czech and Slovak people at the turn of the 19th century. This heritage is shared with the museum's founder, Albin Polasek, who, like Uprka, was from the Moravian region. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org, $12