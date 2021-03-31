Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park 

Wednesday, March 31

Frontyard Festival: Hedwig & the Angry Inch

20th anniversary screening of John Cameron Mitchell's love letter to glam rock. Hot take: It beats Rocky Horror in the rock-musical stakes. 8 p.m., $10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Wednesday, March 31

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Orlando Shakes presents an outdoors production of the fantastical Shakespearean comedy. The sticky, humid outdoors setting should be perfect for the fever-dream aesthetics of the play. Through April 17, $22-$56. Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., orlandoshakes.org

click to enlarge Photo by Tony Firriolo

Kristin Shirilla in Orlando Shakes' 2011 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Thursday, April 1, & Saturday, April 3

Opera Orlando presents Carmen

Opera Orlando boldly transposes Bizet's traditional Carmen from Spain to 1960s Port-au-Prince, Haiti, performed in French and Creole with English supertitles. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, April 2

Beebs & Her Money Makers

Orlando's own Michelle Beebs plays with a Last Waltz-sized cast of musical talent, including members of her band from Orlando, current California collaborators and the esteemed Norwood Fisher of alt-rock legends Fishbone.

7 p.m., $14-$100. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com



Friday, April 2

Bakey & Betty

Husband-and-wife musical duo kick up a cloud of country, jazz and ragtime fun. 8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com

Friday, April 2

Frontyard Festival: A Knight of Opera

As part of the multi-day UCF Celebrates the Arts residency, UCF opera students perform one for the kids: Carmonella. This humorous production includes the bull taking on George Thorogood's "Bad to the Bone" and a greatest-hits-of-opera mashup. 7:30 p.m., $15. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, April 3

CuBop

This sextet delves into the "Latin-infused side of the Blue Note catalog." 8 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com



Saturday, April 3

Everclear

MTV Buzz Bin lifers return to the City Beautiful for a headlining set at the Ace Cafe's big Backyard outdoors space. The hits will be played. 6:45 p.m., $20-$59. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com



Saturday, April 3

Orlando Book Festival

The festival is virtual this year, featuring a list of best-selling authors including Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give) and Alyssa Cole (An Extraordinary Union) plus a day's worth of writing panels and workshops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free but registration required, ocls.info/obf

Saturday-Sunday, April 3-4

Spring Fiesta in the Park

The 32nd iteration of downtown's annual showcase of the beauty of spring. Mingle with artists from around the country, savor flavors from a variety of food vendors, and enjoy family-friendly live entertainment.

9 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, fiestainthepark.com

Monday, April 5

Frontyard Festival: A Knight to Shine

Senior BFA Musical Theatre students at UCF walk under the spotlight of the hottest stage in town to run through some of Broadway's greatest moments. Soon enough you'll be asking yourself that immortal question: Are you a Shark, or are you a Jet? 7:30 p.m., $15. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Tuesday, April 6

Arte y Café Con La Curadora (Art and Coffee with the Curator)

Acompaña a la curadora del CFAM, Gisela Carbonell, para visitas guiadas en español (Join CFAM curator Gisela Carbonell for exhibition tours in Spanish). Free, 6-7 p.m. Online at facebook.com/cfamrollins