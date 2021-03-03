Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9 

Selections of the week:
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
1st Thursdays: Bella Donna
Celebrate both Women's History Month and local creativity at this evening event that features a meet-and-greet with mall-pop icon Tiffany, "'80s glam attire optional." 6 p.m., $15-$55. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Front Porch Series featuring Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists
Singer/songwriter dynamo Ridgeway and her compatriots headline the Plaza Live's outdoor stage. Expect to hear some tunes from newly released album Nice to Meet You. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
OMA Book Club: Homeland Elegies: A Novel
A discussion of the book Homeland Elegies by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhatar. The work will be discussed through the lens of OMA's current A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean exhibition. 2 p.m., $30. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
CuBop
The CuBop sextet delves into the "Latin-infused side of the Blue Note catalog" with a program featuring works by Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Horace Silver and more. Livestreaming option also available. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Acid Mothers Temple: Levitation Sessions
The forever-weird Japanese collective of psych-rock maestros briefly emerged from lockdown last year and gathered in Hikone, Japan, to "send up an offering to the sky" with sound and feedback. The film of that offering will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event at Dirty Laundry. 7 p.m., $5-$20. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Frontyard Festival: Deadpool
The 2016 Ryan Reynolds vehicle based on Deadpool, Marvel Comics' "Merc With a Mouth." Going to be some wild sounds ringing out through downtown that night. 7:30 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Mayor Buddy Dyer's Neighborhood and Community Summit
Daylong summit bringing together residents and community leaders and officials for presentations and networking opportunities to build stronger communities. The event will be fully virtual this year. 9 a.m., free-$20. City of Orlando, orlando.gov
A Night With Kaleigh Baker
Powerhouse Central Florida singer Baker holds court downtown. 7 p.m., $10. HÄOS on Church, 123 W. Church St., haosonchurch.com
Noizu
Insomniac Records showcase with LP Giobbi, Malone B2B Edgar V, Daizy, Antonella Zambrano. 9 p.m., $15-$50. The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live
Ongoing:
MARCH 4-14
Central Florida Fair
The Central Florida Fair is celebrating its 109th anniversary with plenty of entertainment options like the Sea Lion Splash, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, racing pigs and new health and safety guidelines. $6-$100. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, centralfloridafair.com
THROUGH MARCH 25
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org
Through MARCH 14
End of the Rainbow
Experience Judy Garland in the midst of one of her iconic comebacks in Peter Quilter's Tony-nominated Broadway play. $48-$64 for a two-person table. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
THROUGH MARCH 21
Josephine
Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org
FEB. 26-APRIL 4
Mamma Mia
It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Museums + Galleries:
THROUGH APRIL 11
American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection
Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
THROUGH JUNE 30
American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
THROUGH DEC. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
THROUGH MAY 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
MARCH 8-APRIL 23
Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective
View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
THROUGH MAY 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
THROUGH MAY 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
THROUGH MAY 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
THROUGH MAY 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
THROUGH APRIL 11
Robert Reedy: Revival
An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork and collage from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
THROUGH MAY 2
Second Chance: Artwork by Bryce Hammond
Artist and educator Hammond presents a collection of mixed-media work that was completely reimagined and reworked as a reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. $10. Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org
THROUGH MARCH 7
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre,
the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S.
history. A must-see exhibit in
its final days. $8. Orange
County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org n
