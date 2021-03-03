Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9 

Selections of the week:

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

1st Thursdays: Bella Donna

Celebrate both Women's History Month and local creativity at this evening event that features a meet-and-greet with mall-pop icon Tiffany, "'80s glam attire optional." 6 p.m., $15-$55. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Front Porch Series featuring Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists

Singer/songwriter dynamo Ridgeway and her compatriots headline the Plaza Live's outdoor stage. Expect to hear some tunes from newly released album Nice to Meet You. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

OMA Book Club: Homeland Elegies: A Novel

A discussion of the book Homeland Elegies by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhatar. The work will be discussed through the lens of OMA's current A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean exhibition. 2 p.m., $30. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

CuBop

The CuBop sextet delves into the "Latin-infused side of the Blue Note catalog" with a program featuring works by Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Horace Silver and more. Livestreaming option also available. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Acid Mothers Temple: Levitation Sessions

The forever-weird Japanese collective of psych-rock maestros briefly emerged from lockdown last year and gathered in Hikone, Japan, to "send up an offering to the sky" with sound and feedback. The film of that offering will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event at Dirty Laundry. 7 p.m., $5-$20. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Frontyard Festival: Deadpool

The 2016 Ryan Reynolds vehicle based on Deadpool, Marvel Comics' "Merc With a Mouth." Going to be some wild sounds ringing out through downtown that night. 7:30 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Mayor Buddy Dyer's Neighborhood and Community Summit

Daylong summit bringing together residents and community leaders and officials for presentations and networking opportunities to build stronger communities. The event will be fully virtual this year. 9 a.m., free-$20. City of Orlando, orlando.gov

A Night With Kaleigh Baker

Powerhouse Central Florida singer Baker holds court downtown. 7 p.m., $10. HÄOS on Church, 123 W. Church St., haosonchurch.com

Noizu

Insomniac Records showcase with LP Giobbi, Malone B2B Edgar V, Daizy, Antonella Zambrano. 9 p.m., $15-$50. The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live

Ongoing:

MARCH 4-14

Central Florida Fair

The Central Florida Fair is celebrating its 109th anniversary with plenty of entertainment options like the Sea Lion Splash, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, racing pigs and new health and safety guidelines. $6-$100. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, centralfloridafair.com

THROUGH MARCH 25

Down the Rabbit Hole

Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through MARCH 14

End of the Rainbow

Experience Judy Garland in the midst of one of her iconic comebacks in Peter Quilter's Tony-nominated Broadway play. $48-$64 for a two-person table. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

THROUGH MARCH 21

Josephine

Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

FEB. 26-APRIL 4

Mamma Mia

It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

click to enlarge Art by Robert Reedy

'San Pedro No. 4" (mixed media)

Museums + Galleries:

THROUGH APRIL 11

American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection

Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

THROUGH JUNE 30

American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture

Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

THROUGH DEC. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

THROUGH MAY 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

MARCH 8-APRIL 23

Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective

View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

THROUGH MAY 29

Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist

A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

THROUGH MAY 8

One World: International Women Artists of Florida

A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

THROUGH MAY 28

Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art

Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

THROUGH MAY 9

Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19

Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

THROUGH APRIL 11

Robert Reedy: Revival

An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork and collage from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

THROUGH MAY 2

Second Chance: Artwork by Bryce Hammond

Artist and educator Hammond presents a collection of mixed-media work that was completely reimagined and reworked as a reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. $10. Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org

THROUGH MARCH 7

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre,

the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S.

history. A must-see exhibit in

its final days. $8. Orange

County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org n