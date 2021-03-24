Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more 

Selections:
Thursday, March 25
Insights and Sounds: Musical Humor
Find out that the spectrum of musical humor goes far beyond the flatulent tuba and the sad trombone during an evening of sound and discussion presented by the Bach Festival Society and helmed by John Sinclair. 7:30 p.m., $75. Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt, Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org
Thursday-Sunday, March 25-28
Art in Bloom Festival of Fine Arts & Flowers
Showcase combining current exhibits with fresh flower arrangements. Enjoy Bourbon & Blooms, a special opening night preview on Thursday ($150); Barley & Blooms, an evening filled with beer, wine and flowers on Friday ($75), or just show up this weekend to enjoy the blossoming of creativity. Various times, $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Saturday, March 27
Sip Into Spring
Tim's Wine Market has curated a dazzlingly large array of wines for nearly 20 vendors in the Ivanhoe area. At each stop, you'll choose either a red or a white, taking in sights with a happy buzz and perhaps an increasingly loose-limbed gait. 5 p.m., $50. Ivanhoe Village, ivanhoevillage.org
Taste of Oviedo
In this, the 27th year of the event, the theme is "The Cheesier, the Better!" and that means all the food vendors will serve at least one cheesy dish. Cheese pull for the 'gram! 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free. 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, tasteofoviedo.org
Pints n' Paws
Spend a Saturday sipping craft beers with your pup. Try dozens of craft brews, grab a bite at the best local food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the afternoon. 1-6 p.m., $40-$65. Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford, pintsandpaws.com
Virtual Winter Park Book Festival
A daylong, virtual celebration of the written word. This year's theme is "literary activism," and everyone knows librarians are the most useful radicals in our republic. (Really.) 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free, wppl.org
Sunday, March 28
Southern Fried Sunday
Orlando's most epic Sunday-morning-comin'-down series commences its 15th season (see more in this week's TLU, page 39) 3:45 p.m., $15-$40. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/southernfriedsunday
Ongoing:
Through March 25
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org
Through April 4
Mamma Mia
It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Through April 11
The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is the Scranton Strangler?
Walking tour led by the World's Best Boss takes groups of up to 30 people to locations throughout Thornton Park to search for Toby's arch-nemesis, the Scranton Strangler. (see more in this week's LAC column) $45. Tours depart from the Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com
Through March 28
The Robert Hill Collection
Orlando Ballet director Robert Hill returns to the stage as a performer for the first time in nearly 20 years, reprising some of his personal "greatest hits." (see more in this week's Arts feature) $70. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org
Through March 26
The Seagull
This Anton Chekhov drama being staged in the bucolic setting of the Black Box Theatre's Lakeside Lawn is perfectly appropriate. given that The Seagull takes place on a lakeside estate as well. Mind. Blown. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com
March 25-28
Respect: A Musical Journey of Women
Exuberant Off-Broadway musical looks at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th century. 2 p.m., $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711-C Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
March 26-28
Nunsense: A-Men!
The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that 52 of their sisters have been accidentally poisoned by soup prepared by their cook. In what's been described as "Mrs. Doubtfire enters the convent," all the nuns will be portrayed by men. 8-10 p.m., $24-$33. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Museums + Galleries:
Through March 25
Amalgam
Group exhibition of students in the BFA program working in media as diverse as book art, ceramics, printmaking and experimental animation. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection
Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through Dec. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through April 23
Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective
View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
Through May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through May 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
Through May 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
March 26-June 6
Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson
MOART DeLand shows a small survey of mixed media works by legendary African American female artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org
