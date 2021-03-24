Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more 

Selections:

Thursday, March 25

Insights and Sounds: Musical Humor

Find out that the spectrum of musical humor goes far beyond the flatulent tuba and the sad trombone during an evening of sound and discussion presented by the Bach Festival Society and helmed by John Sinclair. 7:30 p.m., $75. Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt, Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org

Thursday-Sunday, March 25-28

Art in Bloom Festival of Fine Arts & Flowers

Showcase combining current exhibits with fresh flower arrangements. Enjoy Bourbon & Blooms, a special opening night preview on Thursday ($150); Barley & Blooms, an evening filled with beer, wine and flowers on Friday ($75), or just show up this weekend to enjoy the blossoming of creativity. Various times, $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Saturday, March 27

Sip Into Spring

Tim's Wine Market has curated a dazzlingly large array of wines for nearly 20 vendors in the Ivanhoe area. At each stop, you'll choose either a red or a white, taking in sights with a happy buzz and perhaps an increasingly loose-limbed gait. 5 p.m., $50. Ivanhoe Village, ivanhoevillage.org



Taste of Oviedo

In this, the 27th year of the event, the theme is "The Cheesier, the Better!" and that means all the food vendors will serve at least one cheesy dish. Cheese pull for the 'gram! 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free. 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, tasteofoviedo.org



Pints n' Paws

Spend a Saturday sipping craft beers with your pup. Try dozens of craft brews, grab a bite at the best local food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the afternoon. 1-6 p.m., $40-$65. Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford, pintsandpaws.com



Virtual Winter Park Book Festival

A daylong, virtual celebration of the written word. This year's theme is "literary activism," and everyone knows librarians are the most useful radicals in our republic. (Really.) 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free, wppl.org

Sunday, March 28

Southern Fried Sunday

Orlando's most epic Sunday-morning-comin'-down series commences its 15th season (see more in this week's TLU, page 39) 3:45 p.m., $15-$40. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/southernfriedsunday

Ongoing:

Through March 25

Down the Rabbit Hole

Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through April 4

Mamma Mia

It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Through April 11

The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is the Scranton Strangler?

Walking tour led by the World's Best Boss takes groups of up to 30 people to locations throughout Thornton Park to search for Toby's arch-nemesis, the Scranton Strangler. (see more in this week's LAC column) $45. Tours depart from the Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com

Through March 28

The Robert Hill Collection

Orlando Ballet director Robert Hill returns to the stage as a performer for the first time in nearly 20 years, reprising some of his personal "greatest hits." (see more in this week's Arts feature) $70. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org

Through March 26

The Seagull

This Anton Chekhov drama being staged in the bucolic setting of the Black Box Theatre's Lakeside Lawn is perfectly appropriate. given that The Seagull takes place on a lakeside estate as well. Mind. Blown. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

March 25-28

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women

Exuberant Off-Broadway musical looks at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th century. 2 p.m., $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711-C Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org

March 26-28

Nunsense: A-Men!

The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that 52 of their sisters have been accidentally poisoned by soup prepared by their cook. In what's been described as "Mrs. Doubtfire enters the convent," all the nuns will be portrayed by men. 8-10 p.m., $24-$33. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Museums + Galleries:

Through March 25

Amalgam

Group exhibition of students in the BFA program working in media as diverse as book art, ceramics, printmaking and experimental animation. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Through April 11

American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection

Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Dec. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through April 23

Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective

View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

Through May 29

Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist

A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through May 8

One World: International Women Artists of Florida

A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

Through May 28

Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art

Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 9

Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19

Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

March 26-June 6

Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson

MOART DeLand shows a small survey of mixed media works by legendary African American female artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org