Things to do in Orlando, March 2-8: Eric Church, Ongaku 20xx, Super Retro-Con, Ten Tenors, The Toasters 

click image Photo courtesy Eric Church/Facebook

Eric Church plays the Amway Center this Friday

Thursday, March 3

Friday, March 4

Friday-Saturday, March 4-5

March 4-13

Saturday, March 5

Sunday, March 6



Tuesday, March 8

Our editors' selections of the best stuff to do this week.Le Petite Fete, the organizers of the wildly popular Taylor Swift dance nights, return to their home town for a "dance party featuring your favorite divas." 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. willspub.org, $20Pop-punk band Call Me Karizma bring their Bleached Serpent II tour into the City Beautiful. 8 p.m., Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, henaocenter.com, $15-$60Young country star brings his appropriately named "Gather Again Tour" to downtown Orlando. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$165Find all about the hidden evils of the Devil's lettuce. 11:59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10Opera Orlando stages Verdi’sopera at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel's Venetian Ballroom, with food and drink included. Ooo la la! Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, operaorlando.org. $153Penguin Point stages "Terry Johnson’s hilarious farce explores the fallout when two of the 20th century’s most brilliant and original minds — Sigmund Freud and Salvador Dali — collide." Penguin Point Productions Studio Theatre, Oviedo Mall, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com, $20It's time someone put those Beatniks in their place, am I right?? There will be cash prizes for the best of the worst. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 7432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson, freeOngaku Overdrive returns with an evening mixing anime, music and gaming — and that includes a live performance of thesoundtrack. 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$70Of course they can still pick it up. The Toasters celebrate 40 years of their brand of ska. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. willspub.org, $15All Elite Wrestling returns to Orlando for a trio of events, with this pay-per-view taping being the capstone. 7:30 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd N., additionfiarena.com, $47-$200A night of challenging rock and pop music from the headliners and touring opener Body Meat. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. willspub.org, $15Retro toys, games and clothing galore and appropriately themed celebrity guests fromand. 9 a.m., Osceola Heritage Park, 1979 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, facebook.com/retrosupercon, $15-$30A true Orlando original gets insulted for a few hours on the event of his birthday. Roasters include Kenny Howard, The Divine Grace and Doug Ba'aser. 6:30 p.m., The Savoy, 1913 N. Orange Ave., eventbrite.com, $10-$20I mean, of course youmake do with three tenors, but may these singing sensations interest you in 10? In the Steinmetz? 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$65